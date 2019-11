Arcuate on February 7, 2019

So my review is based solely on research, ive been to all of the med dispensaries currently around (etains my favorite). BEWARE of this organization .. they say nys med cannabis is all at cost and they dont profit and blablaefnbla .. absolute and utter lies. They sell <1/4g cartridges (thats right a whopping 180mg for $100...), and not only that but they cut it with mct (who wants to inhale coconut oil?? not me!). Im so tired of these extortionists, when rec hits theyre all gonna be out of work or grovelling.. in fact Pharmacannis in Liverpool now delivers to Rochester so you have a superior alternative, (they also used to cut their oil however no longer, also their oil has the highest thc content).. you do the math.