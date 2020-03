Mr863yadig on March 6, 2020

man, I went here for the first time. I preordered and when I went in I was greeted by a nice security guard. next, they had my order in and gave me my discount. everything they said over the phone is accurate and on leafly. felt very at ease here. and I got pineapple express. I must say, it's a fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine strain. And its close to where im from , so that's good. can't wait to try me. Get here if you haven't yet. Awesome place.