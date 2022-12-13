DISPENSARY
37 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Stuart
4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
k........r
December 13, 2022
This is my fave dispensary. It’s 45 min drive but well worth it. Great, clean & chill store. Every tender knows their meds. Great recommendations too. Their rewards & cc program are big pluses. RSO chocolate edibles help pain & are delish. Won’t be disappointed here.
m........b
May 29, 2022
I love this location in Stuart! Dropped in a couple months ago on a whim because I saw they had my favorite vape cart. Loved the atmosphere and friendliness and knowledge from the budtenders. Kept going back and having the same experience every time. This place is doing it right! Great products, knowledgeable and friendly budtenders, good prices and sales. They have the biggest selection of vape cartridges I've ever seen. I don't even mind driving to another county to see them. This is my go-to place.
f........5
January 19, 2022
I was directed to a certified dispensary expert. Her name was Heather I asked questions and she had the answers. I learned a lot today, told Heather I was going to Drs office to explain about the terpenoids I was using and a possible answers came out time will tell. I would return back to Cannabist Dispensary.
S........C
July 8, 2022
There are so many great things about this dispencery. Some places are stuffy the atmosphere there I felt comfortable. Customer service right on. Answers to questions they were so patient and met or exceeded my needs. No hard sell. I drive an hour to shop here worth every minute. Thank you for my smooth easy transactions
a........o
June 5, 2022
I love this dispensary. Great atmosphere The staff is caring and you can tell they are well trained. The deals and just the regular prices are great. I have a credit card there which makes it nice for in between paychecks and the Flower and oral syringes well anything you get from here is top tier and will always be one of my favorite places.
c........8
March 7, 2022
Jillian, was very knowledgably, and she help me with the big computer screen thingy, that helps you get know more about their products and what type of products they have that can help you. She went in depth talking to me about everything and how different terpenes can help me, and different products can help me manage my pain I am going through right now. She was awesome.
m........z
April 13, 2021
I love my Columbia Care team! These guys are absolutely awesome and on top of their game! Very knowledgeable and have the best deals on their products! Just went to the moon with the DIY moon rock kit! Give these guys a try if you have a chance! In my opinion best dispensary in our area 😁
2........d
September 26, 2021
Every time i visit I feel more comfortable. Budtenders are all super chill but pretty knowledgable. They also go out of their way to help you, big thanks to the tender who looked up all the CBG percentages in dab tabs. Very cool.
j........7
May 12, 2022
My favorite dispensary!
M........g
March 6, 2020
man, I went here for the first time. I preordered and when I went in I was greeted by a nice security guard. next, they had my order in and gave me my discount. everything they said over the phone is accurate and on leafly. felt very at ease here. and I got pineapple express. I must say, it's a fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine strain. And its close to where im from , so that's good. can't wait to try me. Get here if you haven't yet. Awesome place.
n........h
January 22, 2022
Great information, wonderful support, good comfort level, welcoming, helpful!
c........k
June 29, 2022
Shopping here was a pleasure. Very friendly and helpful staff with great products. Amazing deals.
L........r
December 18, 2021
I love these folks stop by and shop
b........6
September 30, 2021
My first time at Columbia Care was amazing! I have continued to go back because they are super chill & friendly, knowledgeable in their products, and have plenty of goodies to choose from! This is the best place ever!!! I recommend going there!!! Lovesss it!
p........0
September 30, 2021
Everyone there is very happy to answer all questions with great knowledge of their products. I've been there a few times now and intend on going back again. Keep up the great work guys and the quality of their stock is great!!
A........y
June 13, 2021
This place is awesome I really like their selection their staff is very knowledgeable they don’t try to sell you things you don’t need and the best part is the bud has a percentage of sativa to Indica ratio which is really cool to taylor your needs! I’ll be coming back every month for the great specials! it’s amazing, what a country!!
s........1
September 16, 2021
Jill always has a smile and Matt is wonderful and most knowledgeable...products are first class...
L........1
March 26, 2021
This was my first visit to this location. Travis and terry made me feel very comfortable and both are knowledgeable if you have any questions I suggest asking them.
p........y
August 11, 2021
The quality of bud is there. The service here is above the rest. The atmosphere is one of trust and that my friends is all you need
z........c
September 22, 2021
Terry Haase was helpful, professional, and kind. I will be back.
I........7
September 15, 2021
very easy going and good customer service. guarantee!!
F........k
July 21, 2021
So friendly and very helpful with making my choices.
T........6
March 7, 2021
Very friendly people! Make shopping very easy and explain everything very well!
S........e
April 12, 2020
I stopped by Columbia Care Stuart to pick up a half ounce of MOJITO at 22.8% THC. After donning a full germ suit, face mask, goggles and long latex gloves I was ready for human contact. I pulled into the designated parking spot and called the staff for curb side pickup. The door opened and the employees came out in what looked like 1980 space suits from the first A:LIEN movie. They approached my window for first contact and said "We come in peace!". One of the super friendly staff members was holding a electronic device that measured the air quality which made me feel really safe. After only 5 minutes I was on my way home with my medication, curb side is so easy and fast it's ridicules. Inspection of the MOJITO revealed large buds with one weighing out at 3.7 grams. The cure was good with the flower being sticky but dry enough to smoke. I enjoyed the sweet complex smell of this medi-ganja which transferred into the taste nicely. The effects surprised me the most with a mental surge of energy taking hold then fading into total relaxation. Talk about an enjoyable strain to medicate with! I'm excited to try more Columbia Care flower and products after this home run. Thank You Columbia Care Stuart! PEACE! .