I stopped by Columbia Care Stuart to pick up a half ounce of MOJITO at 22.8% THC. After donning a full germ suit, face mask, goggles and long latex gloves I was ready for human contact. I pulled into the designated parking spot and called the staff for curb side pickup. The door opened and the employees came out in what looked like 1980 space suits from the first A:LIEN movie. They approached my window for first contact and said "We come in peace!". One of the super friendly staff members was holding a electronic device that measured the air quality which made me feel really safe. After only 5 minutes I was on my way home with my medication, curb side is so easy and fast it's ridicules. Inspection of the MOJITO revealed large buds with one weighing out at 3.7 grams. The cure was good with the flower being sticky but dry enough to smoke. I enjoyed the sweet complex smell of this medi-ganja which transferred into the taste nicely. The effects surprised me the most with a mental surge of energy taking hold then fading into total relaxation. Talk about an enjoyable strain to medicate with! I'm excited to try more Columbia Care flower and products after this home run. Thank You Columbia Care Stuart! PEACE! .