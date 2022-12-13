DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Stuart
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis - Stuart
We put patients and people first. By providing a portfolio of high-quality cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, leveraging data and research to fuel innovation, and improving access to cannabis and plant-based solutions, we aim to lead the industry!
Leafly member since 2020
- 4203 Southeast Federal Highway, Suite 103, Stuart, FL
- call 772-678-3958
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 171
- debit cardcash
- License MMTC-2017-0011
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 8:30pm ET
37 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Stuart
k........r
December 13, 2022
This is my fave dispensary. It’s 45 min drive but well worth it. Great, clean & chill store. Every tender knows their meds. Great recommendations too. Their rewards & cc program are big pluses. RSO chocolate edibles help pain & are delish. Won’t be disappointed here.
m........b
May 29, 2022
I love this location in Stuart! Dropped in a couple months ago on a whim because I saw they had my favorite vape cart. Loved the atmosphere and friendliness and knowledge from the budtenders. Kept going back and having the same experience every time. This place is doing it right! Great products, knowledgeable and friendly budtenders, good prices and sales. They have the biggest selection of vape cartridges I've ever seen. I don't even mind driving to another county to see them. This is my go-to place.
f........5
January 19, 2022
I was directed to a certified dispensary expert. Her name was Heather I asked questions and she had the answers. I learned a lot today, told Heather I was going to Drs office to explain about the terpenoids I was using and a possible answers came out time will tell. I would return back to Cannabist Dispensary.
S........C
July 8, 2022
There are so many great things about this dispencery. Some places are stuffy the atmosphere there I felt comfortable. Customer service right on. Answers to questions they were so patient and met or exceeded my needs. No hard sell. I drive an hour to shop here worth every minute. Thank you for my smooth easy transactions