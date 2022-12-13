I love this location in Stuart! Dropped in a couple months ago on a whim because I saw they had my favorite vape cart. Loved the atmosphere and friendliness and knowledge from the budtenders. Kept going back and having the same experience every time. This place is doing it right! Great products, knowledgeable and friendly budtenders, good prices and sales. They have the biggest selection of vape cartridges I've ever seen. I don't even mind driving to another county to see them. This is my go-to place.