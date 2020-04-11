28 products
Master Kush
from Columbia Care
20.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Columbia Care
18.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Toci
from Columbia Care
0.78%
THC
9.71%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Super Rich
from Columbia Care
0.4%
THC
12.32%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Boggle Gum
from Columbia Care
12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bogglegum
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Columbia Care
20.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangie
from Columbia Care
12.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
ISO
from Columbia Care
13.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
GSC
from Columbia Care
23.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
True OG x Wedding Cake
from Columbia Care
23.5%
THC
0.41%
CBD
True OG x Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Kush
from Columbia Care
19.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolope
from Columbia Care
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
ACDC
from Columbia Care
0.5%
THC
15%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Florida Lemons
from Columbia Care
19.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Florida Lemons
Strain
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Trustafarian RSO
from Columbia Care
72.23%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Trustafarian
Strain
$951 g
In-store only
Tangie Sea Glass Shatter
from Columbia Care
70%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Boggle Gum Sea Glass Shatter
from Columbia Care
80%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Boggle Gum
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Tangcicle RSO
from Columbia Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$951 g
In-store only
Cinderella 99 Sea Glass Shatter
from Columbia Care
75%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
ISO Sea Glass Shatter
from Columbia Care
78%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
1T:1C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$6030 ct
In-store only
1T:1C Vaporization Oil
from Columbia Care
30%
THC
30%
CBD
$60500 mg
In-store only
1T:20C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6030 ct
In-store only
1T:20C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6015 mL
In-store only
1T:1C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$6015 mL
In-store only
20T:1C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
10mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$6030 ct
In-store only
ACDC Pre-Roll
from Columbia Care
0.4%
THC
10.2%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Toci Pre-rolls
from Columbia Care
0.03%
THC
9.71%
CBD
Toci
Strain
$201.5G Pre-Roll Trio
In-store only