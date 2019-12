Mxer3355 on November 12, 2019

Such a nice dispensary, Love their strains and staff is always respectful. Most of the time you’ll get great looking buds unless it’s one of their new strains, where they are still learning how the plant grows. Columbia care is making big moves here in Delaware. Go to this one on Tuesday to have a spin at the wheel and have a chances to win a prize. I spun and got 40% off last week on top of my regular discount! Thanks guys!