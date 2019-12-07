Offering pickup
Columbia Care - Smyrna
Offering pickup
17 products
BOGO Columbia Care Capsules
Valid 12/9/2019 – 12/15/2019
Buy One bottle of Columbia Care Capsules-Get One FREE-(20T:1C, 1T:1C, 1T:20C).
Mix and Match. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.
Staff picks
RSO
from Columbia Care
81.91%
THC
0.35%
CBD
Florida Lemons
Strain
$951 gram
$951 gram
Bubble Hash
from Columbia Care
55.17%
THC
3.31%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
All Products
ACDC
from Columbia Care
0.5%
THC
15%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
Boggle Gum
from Unknown Brand
15.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bogglegum
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Florida Lemons
from Columbia Care
20.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
ISO
from Columbia Care
22.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
Toci
from Columbia Care
0.05%
THC
2.88%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
1T:1C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$6030 ct
$6030 ct
1T:1C Vaporization Oil
from Columbia Care
30%
THC
30%
CBD
$60500 mg
$60500 mg
1T:20C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6030 ct
$6030 ct
1T:20C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
0.5mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$6015 mL
$6015 mL
1T:1C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$6015 mL
$6015 mL
20T:1C Vaporization Oil
from Columbia Care
60%
THC
3%
CBD
$60500 mg
$60500 mg
20T:1C Sublingual Liquid Tincture
from Columbia Care
10mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$6015 mL
$6015 mL
20T:1C Oral Capsules
from Columbia Care
10mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$6030 ct
$6030 ct
ACDC Pre-Rolls
from Columbia Care
0.5%
THC
12.5%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$141G Pre-Roll
$141G Pre-Roll
$201.5G Pre-Roll Trio
Florida Lemons Pre-Rolls
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Florida Lemons
Strain
$141G Pre-Roll
$141G Pre-Roll