joanne0420
It’s a friendly place to come get what you needs employees are on standby for any questions you might have Great store
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
It’s a friendly place to come get what you needs employees are on standby for any questions you might have Great store
Great place, great staff for the most part, & I know the other dispensaries for cc are new in DE in upper and lower DE but is only ONE dispensary in the middle of DE and you guys need to keep it better stocked.. it’s awful right now with options and the only dispensaries are at minimum 30-40 mins away. Come on...
Smyrna’s staff top-notch, nice atmosphere. My only complaint is with Columbia Care LLC and that it appears neglecting Smyrna supplies for New Castle and Sussex locations.
The staff is so friendly and helpful. I feel comfortable in there setting. And their bud is great.
Placing my order online (basically Pre-ordering) I love it. I get quick and speedy service. Love talking to the girls (bud tenders) and giving feedback on the strains I get and have tried. They are attentive and enjoy the feedback so they can pass it on to other customers and upper management. Thank you and keep up the great work!!!
It’s awkward to get there but once you do it’s nice.
I love the people at the dispensary. Their always smiling. Their always Welcoming you & Telling you to have a nice day and they definitely know their stuff. However, the quality selection at the dispensary is very disappointing. They are always out of most of the popular selections, even trying to do it online doesnt work because as soon as its put on there, it's gone and sometime I feel like I have to "get what's left" sorta thing.
The staff is wonderful. They take the time to get to know you by name which is great business if you ask me. Always smile and they make sure you are well taken care of. The products are great as well. A great variety for whatever your need. I wish them great success!
This place always puts a smile on my face with friendly staff
Order was ready-you get the alerts on your phone. Everyone has been so nice and patient with me trying to find what works. It’s nice to see the inventory prior to going plus there are new products every time I go...tinctures, lotions, gummies! Plus it’s the most “local” location for me.