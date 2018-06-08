Smoke4202 on November 2, 2019

I love the people at the dispensary. Their always smiling. Their always Welcoming you & Telling you to have a nice day and they definitely know their stuff. However, the quality selection at the dispensary is very disappointing. They are always out of most of the popular selections, even trying to do it online doesnt work because as soon as its put on there, it's gone and sometime I feel like I have to "get what's left" sorta thing.