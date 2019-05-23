Sadiacke92
I love it it has the best deals and good weed
Thank you for the kind review. We appreciate you.
Their display is beautiful. Their service is fast and very friendly. I always have a wonderful experience when I go in. This is my go to pot shop in Tacoma because of their wonderful prices!
Thank you for the kind review our staff works hard to give our customers the best experience each time they come in. We appreciate you.
Super chill area, lots to choose from AND A FREAKING LARGE STORE. wonderful bystanders, some are still learning but will be kind enough to pass customer to anithwr budtender whom may be more informed. They have a couple of locations through west Washington life fife, and tacoma. This location is in more of a friendly neighborhood rather than a touristy location. Beautiful vibes and the selection of ropicals and prices was outstanding.
Thank you for the positive feedback we are glad to hear that you enjoyed your time at our store. Our budtender's work hard to provide the best customer experience. We hope to see you again soon.
great place.... the budtender I had was Zac he was very knowledgeable and helped me pick the right Medicines for my ailments. I would recommend anyone to this place and if you get the amazing Zac that's just icing on the cake.
We are glad to hear that Zac was able to meet your needs. Thank you for your kind 5 star review. We hope you to see you soon.
I smoke the flower. Outstanding prices, quality product, friendly knowledgeable staff. World of Weed and Lucid in Puyallup WERE my go places they need to step up there game or get left behind. If you don’t know, now you do!!
Thank you for the 5 star review. We appreciate you and are glad to be your go to spot.
Beautiful location, with a knowledgeable staff, and great prices.
Thank for your kind review we strive in having the most knowledgeable staff and appreciate all feedback. Hope to see you in the store again soon. Come check out our great weekly deals :).
Amazing customer centric environment and great pricing! Highly recommended!
We appreciate your business and hope you swing by again soon.
great variety of products and the staff is well knowledgeable and friendly.
The bud tenders were very friendly and knowledgeable. The store has an upbeat and great energy to it. Product selection to fit any budget. Excellent rewards/loyalty program and always blasting Massive store specials! Overall great customer experience!