Fluerdefree on August 31, 2019

Super chill area, lots to choose from AND A FREAKING LARGE STORE. wonderful bystanders, some are still learning but will be kind enough to pass customer to anithwr budtender whom may be more informed. They have a couple of locations through west Washington life fife, and tacoma. This location is in more of a friendly neighborhood rather than a touristy location. Beautiful vibes and the selection of ropicals and prices was outstanding.