Kemahbreeze on September 26, 2017

Nope nope nope. Never again. Classic bait and switch. During a recent vacation, I went there especially because they had a strain on their recently updated online menu I wanted, but when I got there they didn't have it. The bud tender acted like they never had it. The eighth I bought instead had no label, just "Rom" scribbled on the bottle. Pretty sure it was Romulan, but that's not enough of a description. Some dispensaries, you can easily tell they care about the medical needs of their customers. Compassionate Heart didn't leave me with that vibe at all.