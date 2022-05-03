Condor Delivery is rooted in Oakland, BIPOC owned and social equity verified by the City of Oakland. Our mission is to provide high quality cannabis products for all and expand the reach of minority owned brands. We're a group of people passionate about our products, community, and environment and strive to provide flower, vape, edibles, pre-rolls, and concentrates delivered by fast and friendly drivers! We currently serve the following areas: -Emeryville, CA -Berkeley, CA -Albany, CA -Richmond, CA -El Sobrante, CA -Pinole, CA -Hercules, CA -Crocket, CA -Oakland, CA -Alameda, CA We accept orders starting at 10am and begin deliveries at 2pm. Alternatively, you can also order for express delivery starting at 2pm.