About Us: Conscious Mindz (CMZ) is a unity conscious Micro Cannabis Company consisting of (Delivery, Distribution & Manufacturing), founded in Oakland, California to bring forth awareness and provide a positive impact to the community & environment while helping marginalized individuals. Mission: Our objective is to provide access to the power of the plant for each of our members, through a delivery experience that is convenient, informative, reliable, and safe. Positively impacting our community and environment through health, wealth, and education. Our Goals: Speedy, Reliable & Safe Delivery Times/ Low Prices/ Multiple Product Options/ Knowledgeable Employees/ Excellent Customer Service / Tested & Compliant Products Our Purpose/ Vision: Community Empowerment Selling Equity Products Community Hiring Opportunities Educating the Community on the Benefits of Cannabis Conscious Awareness – Mind, Body, Soul, Community & Environment Community Engagement