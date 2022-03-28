Cookies Palm Springs is located at 777 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs,CA 92262. We provides ample and secure parking with 24-hour security at all times. Cookies is pleased to welcome Medicinal customers (18 ) with a valid Rec and Valid CA ID and Adult-Use Recreational customers (21 ) with a valid Gov't ID to browse through an inventory of quality and name brand marijuana products. Cookies Specials: 15% off Happy Hour 8am - 10am, 2pm -5pm First Time Patients get 20% off their total In Store Purchase Veterans and Seniors always get 10% off their total order! Just let us know if you fall under one of these categories at the reception window.