Our dispensary serves the Santa Ana and surrounding area. Our diverse menu caters to customers in search of a unique experience. Cookies is all about innovation and cutting-edge technology while bringing you some of the highest quality strains we have to offer resulting from precise developed and proven genetics and expert breeding. Our total vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at each step – from cultivation and production to Distribution and customer retail experience. Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics.