Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, is opening its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri. The new store in Florissant will open its doors to the public with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 am CST. Grand opening festivities will be held throughout the day and will include music, food, giveaways, and specials for all registered patients. Additionally, one lucky visitor will have the chance to win a month of free Cookies and the first 50 people in line will be entered to win an exclusive experience with Berner himself on the Cookies Tour Bus. Our patients can choose from a large selection of THC products available in a variety of consumption methods. In particular, the Florissant store will open with a new menu of exclusive strains.