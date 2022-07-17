Yo I just want to say Berner this is definitely a Major step up for dispensaries in St. Louis &Missouri as a whole, the entire staff was amazing today, and major shouts to everyone out there even the artist that performed in front for the grand opening, to the photographers&videographers, to even the security guards and the bud tenders. Amazing quality cannabis for nice prices, shouts to the stl cookies x stl cardinals gear btw! So glad to finally have a Cookies store nearby& in North St. Louis County(Justice4 Mike Brown) I appreciate this being in the neighborHOOD, where I feel welcomed and not like in places that have less people around that look like me. Stl is very racist and openly so, “Delmar Divide” (documentary on Netflix) and I represent the folks North of Delmar. I’m glad this wasn’t out in west county or south county stl because more people like me can have a positive place that’s for the community to come and get their medicine with the best experience available on the market all around! Ig @MunchyMann420