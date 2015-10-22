Crazy_Cat98_Lady on September 8, 2019

This was my second time coming here and I was extremely disappointed. The guy that was “helping” my boyfriend and I was horrible. Every dab we asked to look at he just threw on the counter and didn’t open any of them for us to look at or smell so, we had no idea what we were buying. He made us feel rushed. He acted like he hated his job. When we were checking out he just threw our products on the counter and when he gave us our change he just threw it on the counter also even though I had my hand out for him to give it to me then he just walked away. Never said “Have a good day” or anything, he also never smiled. The whole time I think he said about 10 words to us. I probably won’t be coming back here because of him and his horrible customer service. This guy needs to be fired.