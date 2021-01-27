I will never go back, the service was terrible, the prices where way to high. You could tell the young lady who helped me couldn't count or she was just trying to keep my change, simple math she couldn't do. But more than anything are the prices which are to high if I wasn't in a hurry and needed to stop before I reached my destination I would have ran out of there. I wonder if they know that they aren't the only game in town. price, customer service, overall experience ALL BAD! STAY AWAW!!