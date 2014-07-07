Craft Cannabis on Mill Plain, formerly known as New Vansterdam opened July of 2014 as one of the first recreational cannabis dispensaries in Vancouver, WA. Located in the Vancouver Heights neighborhood of Southwest Washington, sandwiched between I5 & I205, and just 15 minutes away from Portland. In an overwhelmingly evolving industry, Craft Cannabis has strived to deliver an unprecedented and unique customer experience. This ultimately took off in June of 2018 when we underwent a complete remodel of our store. Our recently installed Express Window, serves as our contactless curbside pickup, and makes quick pick up a viable option. We expanded our 1,000 square foot sales floor to 3,300 square feet, to become one of the biggest retail cannabis dispensaries as well as head shops in Southern Washington. Craft Cannabis is a certified medically endorsed dispensary with two certified consultants on staff 7 days a week, 8am-4pm. We issue cards for new and existing patients Monday-Friday during those hours, with proper doctor recommendation paperwork. Our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders are well prepared and ready to help you fulfill your cannabis needs.