dreadedlove143 on January 23, 2019

This is the go-to place in Bend. The prices are by far the best in town. They also have daily deals and great special's. If you're looking for a dispensary to call home this is the place, you'll be happy you skipped the over priced ones around town and gave this cool family your business. And Jack I will be in for an OZ of that AMAZING WEEDING CAKE tomorrow brother! Thank you guys for always having the best recommendations! Pleasure as always.. Zack