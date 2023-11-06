Leafly

Culture Cannabis Club - Corona-Temescal
dispensary

CoronaCalifornia
Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Other

About this dispensary

Culture Cannabis Club's passion for cannabis is at the core of every team member you encounter while shopping here at our Temescal Valley branch in Corona. We're constantly learning and striving to a level of expertise so that we're prepared to answer any question and help guide you through the best possible experience. Our passion for providing the best weed has evolved into adopting the same philosophy in offering our concentrates and cannabis oils. We want to inspire those who walk through our doors and show you what the world of cannabis has to offer. Whether it's relieving pain, making spirits feel alive, taking yourself to higher ground, or anything you need it for, we want you to share in our love for our handpicked buds.

23215 Temescal Canyon Rd,, Corona, CA
License C12-0000523-LIC
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

