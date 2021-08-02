The staff is friendly and helpful, also knowledgeable about new and different strains. I bought a pack of sugar-free 10:1 peach lozenges on sale, which was 35 10mg THC lozenges for $20 (instead of $55). Two lozenges seemed to have a therapeutic effect. Others have said these are good for daytime, but I liked two right before bedtime. The dose was long lasting and especially helpful for my insomnia. I let the lozenges dissolve in my mouth. Not so bad, but the ones with sugar are likely more savory. These aren’t so bad, though. Nothing beats cannabis grown outdoors in full sun, but Curaleaf produces very high quality bud for indoor hydroponic. It sure looks like Curaleaf grow techs let the buds fully mature, so us patients don’t get shorted on cannabinoids or terpenes. If the quality keeps up, as it has thus far, I’ll keep recommending this place. The 5:5 oil taken sublingually is good for daytime pain and anxiety. It can be energizing, but it also seems to have quite a ‘body effect.’ I don’t use it unless my neuropathy is flaring. I’d like to see Curaleaf offer a strain that’s largely Chocolate Thai, as it’s good bouts of depression, but I like this place. There’s nothing to criticize about the products. People who insist in seeing their bud grown in full sun in soil will have their questions, but they’re moot: Outdoor growing is illegal in N.J.. I certainly approve of having a dispensary that’s closer to me. Thanks, Curaleaf.