Curaleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)
Bordentown, NJ
4.4(21 reviews)
20 Reviews of Curaleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)
4.4(20)
n........6
September 24, 2021
The staff is friendly and helpful, also knowledgeable about new and different strains. I bought a pack of sugar-free 10:1 peach lozenges on sale, which was 35 10mg THC lozenges for $20 (instead of $55). Two lozenges seemed to have a therapeutic effect. Others have said these are good for daytime, but I liked two right before bedtime. The dose was long lasting and especially helpful for my insomnia. I let the lozenges dissolve in my mouth. Not so bad, but the ones with sugar are likely more savory. These aren’t so bad, though. Nothing beats cannabis grown outdoors in full sun, but Curaleaf produces very high quality bud for indoor hydroponic. It sure looks like Curaleaf grow techs let the buds fully mature, so us patients don’t get shorted on cannabinoids or terpenes. If the quality keeps up, as it has thus far, I’ll keep recommending this place. The 5:5 oil taken sublingually is good for daytime pain and anxiety. It can be energizing, but it also seems to have quite a ‘body effect.’ I don’t use it unless my neuropathy is flaring. I’d like to see Curaleaf offer a strain that’s largely Chocolate Thai, as it’s good bouts of depression, but I like this place. There’s nothing to criticize about the products. People who insist in seeing their bud grown in full sun in soil will have their questions, but they’re moot: Outdoor growing is illegal in N.J.. I certainly approve of having a dispensary that’s closer to me. Thanks, Curaleaf.
G........7
February 21, 2023
Horrible flower..no bud tensors and the ppl that were there didn’t know what was the best or strongest flower they had…idk y these places afraid to hire ppl who actually know about marijuana…you can’t see any flower other than off a tablet(your not gettin what u see exactly) and the prices like most are way to high. I paid 130 for 7Gz of dirt they claim was 27 percent thc. Lml I was better off not wasting my time. I only went to support and have the experience…but total waste of time ..(stay with your local supplier to save you money and from smoke trash flower!!)
n........c
February 25, 2023
Verified Shopper
Knowledgeable and friendly staff.
j........n
March 5, 2023
Verified Shopper
Got home and the strawberry gummies were past there expiration date printed on label……oh oh 2024 was the date…my bad..must’ve been high!!!!
w........a
April 1, 2023
Verified Shopper
Very friendly and organized. I’m a neophyte so i can’t speak to their experience with questions but they are always eager to answer my questions.
s........7
July 30, 2022
Great dispensary! Wide selection of flower and carts! Terrific and knowledgeable staff! No wait time. Order ahead online for even faster in and out.
e........l
February 1, 2023
Verified Shopper
It was as easy to get, online order, then pick it up. It's that easy
M........3
March 1, 2023
Verified Shopper
Need more indica flower with a higher THC content! >25% would increase your sales 2x more than your best seller! Thanx
d........e
March 28, 2023
Knowledgeable employees, very helpful. Clean pleasant and fun atmosphere. They have sales all the time and the loyalty points program is awesome! They have a great variety of products I’m excited to try :)
d........e
March 28, 2023
Knowledgable employees, very helpful. Also a clean pleasant and fun atmosphere. They have sales all the time and the loyalty points program is awesome! They have a good variety of products and I’m excited to try them all lol :)
o........e
March 24, 2023
It was a good one. Everyone seemed a bit serious for a weed store I felt like personally! But not a bad bunch of people. The weed itself is amazing.
p........j
July 29, 2023
One of the great features of Curaleaf is that their dispensaries are clean, wide open, and similar to one another. I have been going to Bordentown medical since it opened and will continue to do so.
h........y
July 30, 2022
These guys are great. Spend time with you. I'm an octogenarian and need all the input I can get. I use the shit as an infusion. The bud to MTC oil changes with potency of flower and they're always ready with suggestions for highest potency. Pricing is great and the dates are good to ok. I've tried most of the local dispensaries and Curaleaf is best.
r........7
March 22, 2024
Verified Shopper
Love the place
p........4
May 4, 2023
Verified Shopper
Another great experience at Bordentown Curaleaf! Way to go.
R........6
January 31, 2023
Rest experience
v........o
April 10, 2024
Verified Shopper
"Everything is great except for the picture of the Avexia pain relief "balm". The picture shows the pump with the lotion, but when I received my order, it turned out that they only had the balm, which is greasy for your hands. I had ordered three bottles of lotion, but received balm instead. That's all." ( I even called to make sure they had it)
P........r
February 11, 2023
Started my medical journey exclusively at Zenleaf in Neptune NJ for the past year yet I would always complaint that the flower would ALWAYS pulverise instead of grind up. I did not realize I could try different dispensaries seamlessly so I decided to try Curaleaf in Bordentown. The staff is great and the security guy was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. The flower is AMAZING and just what I have been looking for. Great team !!!! Just found my new favorite place.
j........6
August 4, 2024
Garbage overpriced weed almost every-time I go, and horrible service. They don't update the hours because they're lazy, when I got there instead of saying "sorry we close at 7 now" the miserable fat short security guard at the front just yelled "It's closed because I say so!" Not my fault they change the hours randomly then don't update anything.... Then he's yelling throwing a tantrum "you keep asking the same question" like no I'm asking what your problem is... won't be back better dispensary RIGHT across the street...
p........j
December 31, 2022
Verified Shopper
I have been using Curaleaf locations since they opened and am happy that they opened one in Bordentown as it makes it easier for me to get to.
h........5
December 16, 2023
Always a pleasure coming here. A good variety of stains and they have sales often!