Curaleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)

Curaleaf Bordentown, NJ Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical cannabis products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, topicals, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs. Curaleaf Bordentown is a leading medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. Our mission is to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption through the very best patient care & education. Curaleaf Bordentown offers a variety of medical marijuana products including flower, vape carts, tinctures, oils & so much more. Our knowledgeable budtenders love educating patients and are happy to assist you in choosing the best medicine, at the best value, for your individual needs! We are located right past the Holiday Inn Express off of Route 130. Questions? Contact or visit us today!

191 Rte 130, Bordentown, NJ
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

