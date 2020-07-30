Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Tampa (Coming Soon!)
Curaleaf Florida is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical cannabis products to our patients statewide. We develop our products using industry advanced research and cultivate our cannabis products using the highest standards of production with medically precise extraction and purification methods. Dispensaries are located across Florida with free delivery statewide. Free patient consultations are available.