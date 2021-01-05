One of the most pleasant dispensary locations in the state. Absolutely gorgeous interior that feels calming and welcoming. Today for the grand opening was a delightful and upbeat atmosphere and you knew everyone was happy to be there. The staff are all super friendly and helpful, along with providing knowledgeable guidance of the location's products. The location has an incredibly full stock that gives patients many options to find relief. The medicine is very high quality at reasonable prices. I think I found my new favorite dispensary.