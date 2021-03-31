I shopped in this location yesterday. Haven’t stopped in this dispensary in quite awhile. I recall some staff being helpful and interested in past visits. However, my revisiting Curaleaf WPB was less than ok. I really do use maijuana medicinally. Although, i had placed an online order I wanted to review my purchase with a “budder” to insure my selection was what I need. My guy was totally disinterested, almost to the extent he appeared annoyed at times. I had a question about whether I needed a different device to use one of the carts. He mumbled it was an all in one. I felt the packaging and said “I wasn’t familiar with an all in one shaped like that.” Although, once I got home and looked at it, it was self explanatory. I suppose he could have shown me one on display or even a photo of one… I had other questions but ultimately decided to just buy my items and leave. Btw, the store was empty when i walked in.