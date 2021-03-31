DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Curaleaf - West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL
4.4(8 reviews)
In-store purchasing only
8 Reviews of Curaleaf - West Palm Beach
4.4(8)
write a review
4.5
Quality
4.3
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........1
March 31, 2021
One of the most pleasant dispensary locations in the state. Absolutely gorgeous interior that feels calming and welcoming. Today for the grand opening was a delightful and upbeat atmosphere and you knew everyone was happy to be there. The staff are all super friendly and helpful, along with providing knowledgeable guidance of the location's products. The location has an incredibly full stock that gives patients many options to find relief. The medicine is very high quality at reasonable prices. I think I found my new favorite dispensary.
k........r
April 1, 2021
The staff was super helpful and friendly! My favorite curaleaf location by far!
p........2
February 5, 2022
Absolutely hate the prices.. lived in Maine and got flower with at least 25% thc for 35 a 1/8.. it’s crazy how they sell the small bud and justify the outrageous price .. do better Florida
W........2
June 16, 2021
Quality service prices and product
s........7
October 24, 2021
Excellent service, excellent products as well as affordable prices and time limited great deals. A win-win all around! Brad was very knowledgeable and helpful and I will definitely be back to this dispensary. Highly recommend 👍
c........8
October 2, 2024
I shopped in this location yesterday. Haven’t stopped in this dispensary in quite awhile. I recall some staff being helpful and interested in past visits. However, my revisiting Curaleaf WPB was less than ok. I really do use maijuana medicinally. Although, i had placed an online order I wanted to review my purchase with a “budder” to insure my selection was what I need. My guy was totally disinterested, almost to the extent he appeared annoyed at times. I had a question about whether I needed a different device to use one of the carts. He mumbled it was an all in one. I felt the packaging and said “I wasn’t familiar with an all in one shaped like that.” Although, once I got home and looked at it, it was self explanatory. I suppose he could have shown me one on display or even a photo of one… I had other questions but ultimately decided to just buy my items and leave. Btw, the store was empty when i walked in.
s........o
August 20, 2023
honesty this is so ridiculous that I get free stuff all the time and good ass buds vapes. every things cheapest and the best!! Riley is really sweet and very informative and knowledgeable also hes like made me know I had to get my card hes awsome and so is myki she's so sweet and is so cool 😎 ❤️ much love yo I'm never shopping anywhere else. bet they r the best 👌
r........2
August 22, 2024
Diamond 💎💎 I recently visited Curaleaf and had the pleasure of being helped by Sebastian. He was incredibly knowledgeable about the products and gave great recommendations based on my needs. He was also extremely friendly and made me feel comfortable asking any questions I had. I was impressed by the wide variety of products Curaleaf had to offer and Sebastian helped me find exactly what I was looking for. The store was clean and well-organized, making it easy to navigate and find what I needed. Overall, I had a great experience at Curaleaf thanks to Sebastian's excellent customer service. I will definitely be returning in the future and would highly recommend this dispensary to anyone looking for high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service.