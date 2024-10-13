Curaleaf - West Palm Beach
Logo for Curaleaf - West Palm Beach
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

Curaleaf - West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach, FL
866.2 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
  In-store purchasing only
243 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Curaleaf - West Palm Beach

Curaleaf West Palm Beach Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs. Delivery s available at this location. New Patients get 3 discounts for their first 3 visits! - First Visit: get 60% off + $5 in loyalty points - Second visit: get 50% off + $5 in loyalty points - Third visit: get a free product (up to $30 value) when you spend $70 or more. Everyday Deals: NEW - Patient Discounts: Renew your Med Card: Get 60% Off + $5 in Loyalty points Refer A Friend and you'll both get a discount! Some Restrictions Apply - Visit our website for more deals.

See all locations

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 56
6835 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
Send a message
Call 561-234-4425
Visit website
License MMTC-2015-0001
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
8am - 8:30pm

Photos of Curaleaf - West Palm Beach

Promotions at Curaleaf - West Palm Beach

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Curaleaf - West Palm Beach

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

8 Reviews of Curaleaf - West Palm Beach

4.5
Quality
4.3
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.