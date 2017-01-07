Placed an order for delivery when the driver showed up the order was totally wrong. They said someone would call me. They did and said someone else would call back to straighten it out....no one ever called 3 days later I called and they had no explanation but would refill my order to be delivered in 5 days when I asked what could be done for the inconvenience he offered me 10% off I said no thanks I’ll stick with the competition. Thankful I remembered to ask them to check and see if my account showed the qty as dispensed and it was they said they would take it off. I shopped the store once before and the store manager wasn’t to up on the products.