Curaleaf - Dadeland
Miami, FL
4.4(35 reviews)
4.3
Quality
4.4
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
F........t
January 7, 2017
Excellent customer service. Very professional staff. They took the time to explain everything and were very friendly.
T........8
October 24, 2017
Wonderful place to come to ....everyone is extremely knowledgeable and professional. The facility is beautiful and i love to come there....FEELS like CHEERS because everyone knows my name lol A++++++++++++
4........e
October 14, 2017
A very welcoming atmosphere. Extremely professional service, and I love their products.
S........1
December 21, 2017
Upon visiting for my first time, and as a new cardholder, I felt completely overwhelmed. However, the employees were so friendly and helpful in navigating me through the process. The location was also conveniently located and is welcoming and bright inside. I would recommend this dispensary to anyone!!
l........8
October 18, 2017
Always satisfied when I shop at this dispensary great customer service and theirs indica master kush vape carts are awesome 👌
j........7
November 9, 2017
Very professionals and great location.
W........g
December 15, 2017
I have to say i’ll be a curaleaf customer for a while. I had a totally different experience at another location. The friendliness of the staff, the knowledge provided and the overall welcoming separates curaleaf from others.
B........1
December 15, 2017
First time visit today! At the dispensary, Corrine was very helpful & knowledgeable! Can’t wait for more products!
p........y
October 24, 2017
The personnel is highly knowledgeable and compassionate!
j........1
October 19, 2017
Great dispensary. The staff was very knowledgeable and prices were reasonable.
m........s
October 17, 2017
I love love love the new Curaleaf location near Dadeland! My visit was very enlightening and I was greeted by an educated staff. Thanks guys for everything! Oh, and their new Predator Pink Vape cartridges are amazzzzzing!
R........8
February 14, 2018
Had my first ever experience at this location today. I have to say that the staff was very attentive, knowledgeable and took their time explaining everything. It was a wonderful experience, I highly recommended it. I later found out they give veterans a discount. But I will remember that for my next visit.
f........c
March 5, 2018
Placed an order for delivery when the driver showed up the order was totally wrong. They said someone would call me. They did and said someone else would call back to straighten it out....no one ever called 3 days later I called and they had no explanation but would refill my order to be delivered in 5 days when I asked what could be done for the inconvenience he offered me 10% off I said no thanks I’ll stick with the competition. Thankful I remembered to ask them to check and see if my account showed the qty as dispensed and it was they said they would take it off. I shopped the store once before and the store manager wasn’t to up on the products.
A........1
January 27, 2018
The people who work here are awesome! Very knowledgeable of their products and friendly. Service is also fast and easy. The products sold here are of superior quality as well. Great quality concentrates and dry herb pods.
S........2
January 7, 2020
The staff are super knowledgeable and friendly. Good recommendations,
s........f
June 20, 2019
I've had many visits to the Curaleaf located in Kendall and I love visiting. The service is great, they are so helpful, and they keep you updated on the best deals! I've grown a great bond with many of the employees, I made an art piece with their support regarding medical cannabis awareness! xoxo to Curaleaf
b........s
April 4, 2018
Horrible product and overpriced. I felt like I was robbed and after trying another dispensary I found out I was.. will NEVER shop here again
R........2
March 2, 2019
I suffered a spinal cord injury that left me tetraplegic. I'm receiving care in a private home, which is not my own home, and is not the address on my driver's license. I've tried to order three times, each time being very clear and specific about my current address and situation, yet THREE times they've delivered it to my home address, despite my giving them my current location. THREE times wrong! Instead of offering the relief I seek and need, this company has only added more stress to my already stressed life.
T........3
October 16, 2018
This was my second time at Curaleaf and I am happier than I could ever be. Great deals, great staff, and great products.
E........c
January 21, 2018
Excellent experience, staff was superb.
r........a
April 11, 2018
Having just received my medical card, I had quite a bit of anxiety going into a Florida dispensary for the first time. It was all for nothing, as the staff at Curaleaf Dadeland were amazing! Staff was very welcoming, helpful, and friendly. Could not have asked for a better first visit! I will definitely be back again.
K........2
November 20, 2019
I like the ppl of Curaleaf but this location SUX!! Absolute fuster cluck trying to find it let alone. They do have valet but that guy too busy stacking cars. Other locations not far easier to find. Otherwise a nice spot with helpful employees
v........0
March 17, 2019
This is just my personal preference but Curaleaf’s CBD Oil is the best. Really helps me. I would like to see them expand the strains in sativa and indica they carry but top notch service and a clean aesthetically pleasing dispensary.
V........3
March 24, 2019
Do not buy anything from here. Very bad quality. I wouldn't even give them one star.