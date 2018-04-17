SSchmoyer
Best dispensary anywhere!
4.4
10 reviews
This is the worst dispensary in Volusia County. Poorly managed by Susan. Her really bad attitude is easily passed to patients. The customer service is the worst. I've had employees complain about Susan. It got to the point of when calling in an order I'd ask which manager was there. If it's her go I'd go elsewhere, which I will now do. Go to Vidacann or Surterra. Curaleaf counts every mg towards your recommendation numbers including cbd. so they beat you out of your mg's. DO NOT GO TO DAYTONA CURALEAF.
Curaleaf is the best, the staff is excellent and the products help me tremendously.
Excellent, knowledgeable, kind service. Love the professional clean setup. Recommended highly!
This is the best place
Nice if they took a patient that was in line before all others and make one sit there and wait for nothing
Awesome products
Julian was my patient care rep today, he did an excellent job and was very knowledgeable in the trade. Thanks guys.
While the store is lovely and has a great selection, some employees do not seem very well educated about strains and their effects. If you go in and say you want something energizing for daytime, they'll try to sell you Indica (sedative effects, relaxing, best at night), rather than a sativa or a hybrid. If you're going to present yourself as an expert on par with a pharmacist, know wtf you're talking about.
Great staff & great products!