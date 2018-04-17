IrrigationChris on November 11, 2019

This is the worst dispensary in Volusia County. Poorly managed by Susan. Her really bad attitude is easily passed to patients. The customer service is the worst. I've had employees complain about Susan. It got to the point of when calling in an order I'd ask which manager was there. If it's her go I'd go elsewhere, which I will now do. Go to Vidacann or Surterra. Curaleaf counts every mg towards your recommendation numbers including cbd. so they beat you out of your mg's. DO NOT GO TO DAYTONA CURALEAF.