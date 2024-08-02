The people are so nice but they’re so incredibly understaffed. The past few months when I get curbside pickup I’m waiting 40mins to an hour everytime. I absolutely understand if you’re busy, but there’s a couple cars. I’m not one to complain, but it’s been months continuously. The whole point of curbside is so it’s convenient and it doesn’t seem like that at all. Hire more people! I applied multiple times before getting my card and they never returned back to me and I have a good and consistent work history. People need to to stop being so picky with hiring. My dog takes her seizure meds at 7pm every day. And I got here at 5:15 thinking “I’ll definitely be home by 7 so she will be okay” it’s 6:20 and I’m still waiting for an employee to see me for the first time and there’s been the same 4 cars with me since 5:15.