I called her but herbology about a week ago and really wanted to visit the store well it took me a little while but I made it I found this dispensary to be more then amazing the people that work there feel like the friends you sat on the couch with since you were a teenager they're just friendly like you've known them for a long time and they're not afraid to go out of their way help you and to get you the best deal possible I was also shocked after I made my purchase to see that the girls in the back made a nice little bag for me with my name on it when I was originally supposed to visit the store over a week ago they save that bag and I got it well just so you know I'm sold this will be my dispensary and only dispensary I go to in the state of Pennsylvania thank you so much for your kindness and for treating me like a human being just the way you would like to be treated and that's what I'm talkin about when you find people like that and a company like that these days you better stick with them thank you so much for everything and I will see you all again very soon