T........y
December 16, 2018
This is the best dispensary I’ve ever been to. Alena is a fantastic employee who deserves a raise, and all other employees are extravagant as well. I will only be going to this dispensary from now on. I enjoy every second I’m there.
C........t
December 16, 2018
great, timely service. the group working here knows their product lines very well, the have a great color coded menu to decipher between indica, sativa and hybrids. would recommend this dispensary to anyone with a med card!! Melia and Alena are the best!!!
T........F
October 16, 2018
Everyone was very nice and helpful. They listened to my concerns and helped me with my selections.
R........4
November 21, 2018
awesome people, great service and the medicine is top quality I would and have recommended this too multiple people keep up the good work
K........7
December 21, 2018
I believe every patient counselor in this dispensary cares about each and every patient that comes in the door whether they get the product 80% correct or %100 spot on. No patient that I have seen walk in this dispensary walks out disappointed whether it comes to price or product. For anyone who has had some type of experience that wasn’t one of the best that you’ve had at a dispensary at Herbology.... try it again you may have missed something. :)
s........t
November 21, 2018
great people always willing to help there customers.
L........a
December 20, 2018
I feel like I'm just a number on the cash register when I am here. I do hours of research, go there for a specific strain, they refuse and give me something different, usually more expensive. This is my third visit and I see no sense in wasting any more time researching, eventually they'll have to stumble upon a good match for my combination of symptoms. Their location will keep me coming back. though.
p........h
October 28, 2018
This was my first ever trip to a dispensary after receiving my card and it was a wonderful experience. Because I work in the industry I already knew what I was looking for when I walked in. Everyone was extremely friendly! They only accept cash payment but have an atm for customer use right inside.
B........1
December 12, 2018
Very convenient and staff is very helpful.
O........d
November 11, 2018
Other than a 1/8th shortage, they get the job done smartly. It's definitely a dispensary worthy of your business.
S........r
January 9, 2019
Love everything about this place, from how the waiting room makes you feel calm and relaxed to the chill vibes and excellent service all the employees provide. All this leads to an exceptionally good experience which is why Herbology Dubois is my go to medical dispensary.
T........6
February 8, 2019
I called her but herbology about a week ago and really wanted to visit the store well it took me a little while but I made it I found this dispensary to be more then amazing the people that work there feel like the friends you sat on the couch with since you were a teenager they're just friendly like you've known them for a long time and they're not afraid to go out of their way help you and to get you the best deal possible I was also shocked after I made my purchase to see that the girls in the back made a nice little bag for me with my name on it when I was originally supposed to visit the store over a week ago they save that bag and I got it well just so you know I'm sold this will be my dispensary and only dispensary I go to in the state of Pennsylvania thank you so much for your kindness and for treating me like a human being just the way you would like to be treated and that's what I'm talkin about when you find people like that and a company like that these days you better stick with them thank you so much for everything and I will see you all again very soon
B........l
January 18, 2019
Everyone is very helpful. The menu has a nice variety of products. My budtender Alena was very helpful & went the extra mile to ensure that I had a great shopping experience. She even reminded me that my card needed recertification! I am beyond pleased!
A........0
October 24, 2018
Very nice people. Made me feel welcome. I liked the variety of products on their daily menu
s........l
January 12, 2019
Staff is very helpful and friendly. Great people! Great place! Great product! Thank you Herbology! I really appreciate my veteran discount. I will keep coming back. Reccomend this place to all. 👍
W........d
September 24, 2019
My preferred dispensary. I'm becoming a regular and most of the staff are familiar with me now and the comfort level I have there is super. They will go out of the way to make sure you got everything you need. Their knowledge on the subject matters is really somewhat give and take because it's all relatively new on the medical and technological perspective. And I'm so old school that I still call it reefer, so both parties continually learn with each transaction. I do have some negative points and it's all shops. Cost and inconsistent product. I have a few select strains that I prefer and can't always get what I want when I want it. I don't want to go here, but for folks in constant pain (speaking for myself) can go through a gram cartridge in less than a week and that's being consciously aware of intake. Do the math yourself. I thought about it and needed medicated...and another cartridge.
A........u
January 13, 2019
I was there from day 1 and is my new goto dispensary. Alena is my girl and she always points me in the right direction helping me lick the correct products. Everyone is very professional, knowledgeable and nice. Stop.in and say hello.
k........r
January 12, 2019
Very modern and well put together establishment.
W........d
March 8, 2019
it's good need to get the items listed on the website
a........1
March 11, 2019
My budtender, Ali, was super-informative which I appreciated sooo much!! The ONLY DOWNSIDE to my visit was that EVERYTHING I WANTED-CRESCO PRODUCTS-in particular, were COMPLETELY SOLD OUT!!(BUMMER!!!) Somewhere along the line, either @ Cresco or @ Herbology, they're unable to keep up with supply and demand...although I believe the shortage lies with Cresco!?!? Anyways, overall Herbology is a VERY NICE dispensary, AND I WILL BE RETURNING VERY SOON!!
M........e
December 8, 2018
Awesome Sauce!
S........a
January 6, 2019
I like the way everyone makes you feel comfortable and the good quality medicine.
J........9
November 21, 2018
awesome people,super friendly...would recommend this location to friends..
c........6
January 1, 2019
The atmosphere in this dispensary is very warm and welcoming. They make you feel very comfortable I will definitely be returning to this dispensary.