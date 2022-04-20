“Danny” a new female budtender was amazingly helpful and patient. Every time I’ve been there, never any wait and the staff are so much better than other locations!! Better variety too!
Only complaint is them getting rid of the nice couches and seats they had before.
No menus and the cashier said he couldn't help me. I would have to ask the person back at the door what was in stock. The cashier seemed like I was interupting him from other duties. I'd like to know who's they're advisor to their sales department. This company is run by morons. Bellmawr is like the DMV and this one doesn't know what they have to sell. Priceless when you have a captive clientele.