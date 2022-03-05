No menus and the cashier said he couldn't help me. I would have to ask the person back at the door what was in stock. The cashier seemed like I was interupting him from other duties. I'd like to know who's they're advisor to their sales department. This company is run by morons. Bellmawr is like the DMV and this one doesn't know what they have to sell. Priceless when you have a captive clientele.