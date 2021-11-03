Look. I’m a 22, almost 23 year old. I hate leaving nasty reviews but I wouldn’t recommend the service from Anyone here. Erika and Melvin or Marvin (he made his name unclear as he made sure I was verbally harassed by him) was passed the phone as well. They wouldn’t deliver Black Friday to an industry (now disabled) handicap woman. Maybe it’s my accent or the fact that I am a woman but it was unacceptable. Thanks though for the lesson as it’s forgiven because I was treated great by Peake Releaf ❤️🙏🏼