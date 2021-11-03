As a frequent customer, there’s so much to love about this (Gaithersburg) Herbology. To start, I love the curbside pickup. I place my order online and I can pick it up without having to enter the building. The associate handing me my item wears a mask + gloves. I love that they are taking safety guidelines seriously. Thank you associates for what you do! A special shout out to Fonzi who KNOWS the products he sells which helps me pick out something therapeutic for me and not everyone. Even when customers were allowed to enter the store, I’ve never felt pressured to buy one thing over another or to put more items in my cart. And I’ve never felt rushed at checkout either. It’s always been a stress-free experience that I look forward to. I love that there’s always parking at this place and that the online store/inventory is kept up to date. Flower quality here is stellar too, just FYI. And prices are reasonable and fair. An absolute joy is that my bonus points are kept on-file and I don’t have to go and find some paper coupon that I’ve lost before my next visit. Facilities are also clean and organized. No - I wasn’t paid to write this review. I’m just putting on paper what I’ve been meaning to do. Thank you Herbology for sticking around to ensure that patients with real health conditions don’t suffer in pain. Well done! See you soon.