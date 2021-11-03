117 Reviews of Curaleaf - Frederick (New location - coming soon!)
d........4
November 3, 2021
This is my favorite place to go! The entire staff is always so helpful and makes the process a lot easier when I am unsure what I need. I always ask for Ismael! I absolutely recommend coming here. They’ve got a vast variety of product so there is plenty to choose from. I have always been satisfied especially with the constant deals they have going on. Don’t miss out on this place!
d........1
December 22, 2020
Overall a great place, staff is helpful and they know how to get you in and out! I always ask Rae for recommendations !
S........3
December 22, 2020
Look. I’m a 22, almost 23 year old. I hate leaving nasty reviews but I wouldn’t recommend the service from Anyone here. Erika and Melvin or Marvin (he made his name unclear as he made sure I was verbally harassed by him) was passed the phone as well. They wouldn’t deliver Black Friday to an industry (now disabled) handicap woman. Maybe it’s my accent or the fact that I am a woman but it was unacceptable. Thanks though for the lesson as it’s forgiven because I was treated great by Peake Releaf ❤️🙏🏼
J........0
November 29, 2020
Verified Shopper
Most of the workers are in lala land and having conversations with they coworker instead of helping the customer.
M........B
October 22, 2020
Love....LOVE....THE STAFF AND PRODUCTS....
t........0
October 6, 2020
Verified Shopper
I really don’t need to say how awesome it is. Just read the other comments below.(but definitely go regardless)🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼
e........e
September 25, 2020
I continue to come back thanks to the friendly staff especially Nicole I met her from day 1 and she has been up beat positive and very knowledgeable on product and the deals every time I go. As soon as she sees me she greets me and ask how was everything last time we recap and on to the next . Thank you so much to all who work here for being positive and friendly.
M........1
September 21, 2020
The staff was friendly and helpful, and I got to get in a little football dispute lol was a good experience
i........o
September 17, 2020
Always love my visits to Herbology and always have Robert as a budtender. Great guy and always has a great attitude when I arrive. Atmosphere is definitely a reason to make this go to dispensary
Z........a
September 5, 2020
great
P........1
August 18, 2020
I love coming here because everyone is so upbeat and always positive. I was helped by Nicole today and she was Awesome! I really appreciate when the employees are happy, and talk with me. She was a great help. Fast, and told me about specials and discounts. Thanks Nicole!
N........7
August 7, 2020
Very welcoming
S........o
August 1, 2020
Verified Shopper
Fast courteous service. Easy pick up!
a........3
July 28, 2020
love coming here every week! mike helped me out today & was a big help with me finding both sativa and indica cartridges!
R........r
July 24, 2020
Quick in and out and got a great deal by Virginia at this dispensary
S........n
July 20, 2020
Verified Shopper
I placed an online delivery order but had questions about pricing for the driver. When the driver arrived he gave me the total which was much less than I expected. Everything was there and my mind was at ease.
D........9
July 14, 2020
The variety is always the best
H........k
July 8, 2020
Today was my first visit to Her ology and I will recommend you people to visit this spot. Friendly Budtender, Nicole was very helpful.
A........G
June 13, 2020
I love coming here! Thanks Rae, for your awesome curbside service today!!
g........7
May 25, 2020
Always has a great selection of concentrates and great prices.
K........h
April 18, 2020
As a frequent customer, there’s so much to love about this (Gaithersburg) Herbology. To start, I love the curbside pickup. I place my order online and I can pick it up without having to enter the building. The associate handing me my item wears a mask + gloves. I love that they are taking safety guidelines seriously. Thank you associates for what you do! A special shout out to Fonzi who KNOWS the products he sells which helps me pick out something therapeutic for me and not everyone. Even when customers were allowed to enter the store, I’ve never felt pressured to buy one thing over another or to put more items in my cart. And I’ve never felt rushed at checkout either. It’s always been a stress-free experience that I look forward to. I love that there’s always parking at this place and that the online store/inventory is kept up to date. Flower quality here is stellar too, just FYI. And prices are reasonable and fair. An absolute joy is that my bonus points are kept on-file and I don’t have to go and find some paper coupon that I’ve lost before my next visit. Facilities are also clean and organized. No - I wasn’t paid to write this review. I’m just putting on paper what I’ve been meaning to do. Thank you Herbology for sticking around to ensure that patients with real health conditions don’t suffer in pain. Well done! See you soon.
C........e
February 22, 2020
My husband and I have been going to Herbology since opening day. They are friendly, funny and know their cannibals. They have a great selection and are veteran friendly. I HIGHly recommend this dispensary.
J........4
January 8, 2020
Great, fresh deli style flower with best prices in my area. Budtenders are nice. Only reason it’s not 5 stars is they only update their leafly about once a month. I’d come in more if I knew what was online would be in the store! Keep up the good work
P........y
January 1, 2020
The new staff absolutely sucks. I love the deli style however not sure about going back. Been a patient here since the beginning and I definitely don't feel like they appreciate my business. Customer service training and cannabis knowledge should be implemented ASAP