It's High Time Maryland - Curaleaf Gaithersburg Montgomery Village is Now serving Adult Use customers. Curaleaf Gaithersburg Montgomery Village is an adult-use & medical cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable cannabis products to our customers. We are passionate cultivators, creators and matchmakers providing patients with quality cannabis for health, wellness, and the enjoyment of life. Our team knows that Cannabis is not one-size fits all, which is why we focus on your relationship with cannabis and in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also curate a wide selection of products including pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles and more. We are here to guide you, that’s our forte, and with something for everyone, our goal is to meet your needs and curate a one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. Menu: Curaleaf menus are always stocked with a wide variety of brands and products spanning every category for every personal preference. Amazing products from brands such as Select, Grassroots, B Noble and many more. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards crafted for the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants. Location: Curaleaf Gaithersburg is located in the Montgomery Village area of Gaithersburg at 10011 Stedwick rd. We are right next to the CVS and T-Mobile at the corner of Montgomery Village Ave and Stedwick road. Easy access directly off the I-270 and state route 355 up Montgomery Village ave just past Lake Whetstone. Servicing: Curaleaf Gaithersburg serves the communities and towns around Gaithersburg Maryland including Montgomery Village, Germantown, Clarksburg, Laytonsville, Redland, Derwood, Darnestown, North Potomac, Rockville, Norbeck, Aspen Hill, Rollins Park and more. For Access to the best Cannabis deals and Rewards points, visit your local Curaleaf store or download our app. Curaleaf VIP’s enjoy rewards points that are redeemable at any Curaleaf location across the nation and access to exclusive deals and discounts. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs. Deals & Discounts: First Time Medical Patients receive 15% OFF first order. First Time Adult-Use Customers receive 20% Off their first order. Refer a friend - for discounts for both. 24 HOUR ONLINE ORDERING Available Every Day!