This dispensary/brand went from being one of my favorites to the worst in a flash. Not only has Curaleaf raised their prices they’ve taken away the deals and specials that so many patients look forward to but they have done it at the WORST possible time. During Covid-19 I have seen 2 types of dispensaries. Ones that cherish their patients and others that are only here to make a profit. Now I know where Curaleaf stands. In the midst of this epidemic they have risen prices and taken away KEY deals. I was willing to deal with POOR customer service before when you at-least had decent things to offer but at this point I will not return. I have recommended numerous people here but no longer will in the future. It’s sad that Curaleaf has come to this. DON’T go to this dispensary. You can find a better selection of products at a more reasonable price if you just look. I will now be taking my business to your competition because instead of making it easier for me as a patient to enjoy and access my medicine you have made it more difficult.