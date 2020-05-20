DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Curaleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)
Gaithersburg, MD
3.9(24 reviews)
24 Reviews of Curaleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)
3.9(24)
j........e
May 20, 2020
This dispensary/brand went from being one of my favorites to the worst in a flash. Not only has Curaleaf raised their prices they’ve taken away the deals and specials that so many patients look forward to but they have done it at the WORST possible time. During Covid-19 I have seen 2 types of dispensaries. Ones that cherish their patients and others that are only here to make a profit. Now I know where Curaleaf stands. In the midst of this epidemic they have risen prices and taken away KEY deals. I was willing to deal with POOR customer service before when you at-least had decent things to offer but at this point I will not return. I have recommended numerous people here but no longer will in the future. It’s sad that Curaleaf has come to this. DON’T go to this dispensary. You can find a better selection of products at a more reasonable price if you just look. I will now be taking my business to your competition because instead of making it easier for me as a patient to enjoy and access my medicine you have made it more difficult.
J........3
August 5, 2019
After changing from zenity to curaleaf it has been nothing but downhill! The employees and service is still amazing.....(when flower is available). More than three visits now for the deals advertised and yet to purchase what is advertised. CANT BUY platinum tiers if only items in the store are bronze at multiple locations and only two strains to choose from.
L........2
August 7, 2019
I went with a friend to buy a 1\4 for $50. The bud tender insist that we smell all the products, which were very dry and smelled of hay... we finally ended up with a deal on some ok product and we were headed home. As a nervous person i often scratch the label off the container holding my purchase , only to discover another price tag of $14, and a lower thc percentage that what was advertised, so basically curaleaf is selling $14 eights for $25....SCAMMMMMMMMM
F........l
July 10, 2023
Pickup experience was quick and easy. Staff was friendly and efficient. I stopped in on a Thursday evening and there were no lines for med or rec. Overall, a solid experience.
c........a
August 2, 2023
I've bought about 8 g total of oil from you. All in half gram increments. Out of those only six of them were full. The rest of them always had big bubbles. I've been buying oil a long time. They're supposed to be full. When I came back in right after I bought it showing that it had a huge bubble I was told that's the way it's supposed to be and they did nothing for me. That's not to mention the bubbles in all of the other ones that I had. Not cool it's not the way it's supposed to be when you buy a half gram it's supposed to be a half gram. Unless it's made right somehow I will not be shopping here ever again
D........2
October 31, 2019
All Curaleaf Dispensaries suck. Take your $$ elsewhere unless you don't mind fraudulent menus posted just to get you into their store. The only qualifier for the 1 star rating, is their staff which unfortunately turns over on a very regular basis. Not a good sign either.
P........d
September 8, 2019
was ok as zenity but now it's just awful curaleaf ruined everything
T........3
August 6, 2023
1st time purchasing and the staff very helpful, friendly- great place
k........l
December 10, 2023
Love that there is a drive through for medical patients. It makes things much easier. The person at the window was very nice and efficient. I also found that their prices are better than other dispensaries in the area.
T........6
September 16, 2023
They are always FAST and super friendly! The orders are ready quickly if you order ahead, and all the staff is efficient, there’s never any waiting when you go there. Plenty of easy parking or bus access. They’re really my first go-to place.
G........d
January 30, 2024
I have visited Curaleaf in Montgomery Village, MD, many times since July 1, 2023, when Adult Use became legal in Maryland. Every single interaction I've had here has been 5 Star "perfect" customer service, without exception. They are all very friendly as well. Whether it be a question, a recommendation, or efficiency in quickly filling an online pre-order, the employees at this Curaleaf location get the job done well, with no issues. I think some of the pricing is a tad higher than some competitors, but I'd rather drive only 1.5 miles to this location. Curaleaf does offer a generous 15% "Wisdom Discount" to us wise folks over 55. They also have a loyalty point reward program, which helps lower the cost further. I don't have to ask or remind them each time, as it's all applied automatically once my info is in their system. 2 things to be aware of; The only forms of payment accepted are Cash or Debit Card, and they do give priority treatment to Medical Customers, which is only right. Lastly, they offer a great variety of accessories and clever gift items, everything one might need to enjoy the product. 10/10!
s........s
May 15, 2022
Always have great service and knowledge of products. Great deals!
A........f
April 6, 2021
Super chill staff and really fast service. Place is so nice and clean too.
m........3
October 20, 2022
Ask for Ronnie Matthews if you want a knowledgeable budtender. He is honest and is the reason I continue to go to this location. Curaleaf has become very Corporate, with strict rules, no flexibility.
R........2
December 24, 2019
Amazing selection of flower and concentrates I would definitely recommend this location to other patients 12/23/19
S........n
December 27, 2019
I Loved my budtender Ronnie, he was so curteous, kind, polite, professional, and great with his client education. he was so informative. I loved how he took the time to make sure I got the greater deal out my first time with curaleaf. I really enjoyed how he was empathetic as to me coming in and rolling on a budget after the Christmas holiday! and made sure I got the BIGGEST bang for my buck! THANK YOU RONNIE! You are a great representative for curaleaf you have the BEST customer services that I haven't seen in a long while in this industry! keep up the great work! Managers if you are seeing this, this man deserves a raise!
Z........a
July 31, 2020
Awsome
D........n
May 10, 2020
I've been to this dispensary three times in the last few months. Everytime I go everyone is super nice and helpful, great environment and my flowers are always fresh and good.
j........7
December 17, 2020
try liberty in rockville the best selection and you can see the product before you buy not so here
d........1
June 28, 2022
I am always satisfied with your service.
b........f
September 11, 2021
Budtender Marco is extremely talented and has helped me find amazing products. Marco and curaleaf are elevating the game.
s........c
July 3, 2023
Was 5 stars. Loved this place, very personal and I loved the professional vibe and atmosphere. However, now that it also serves recreational, things have changed drastically and now it is more like a bar on the boardwalk. I hated the experience today and I couldn’t even talk to the budtender. Seems like a beer and wine store with a medical alcohol window. Sorry, I was hoping recreational would be served in separate head shops. Don’t really respect the medical aspect anymore. Other than that, I have only had good experiencs at this location. Was just trying to escape the stereotype for years, just not the same for me anymore.
G........o
August 31, 2020
I love the staff, the music and especially the bud.
T........0
August 10, 2021
the staff is amazing and if you haven't peeped the Monday deals you are missing out.