Curaleaf Gettysburg Pennsylvania Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our patients. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, and more offered by brands including Grassroots, Select, and Curaleaf. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. The Curaleaf Medical Dispensary in Gettysburg, PA, is conveniently located at 19 Baltimore Street near Middle St. and Baltimore St, just off Gettysburg's town square. Nestled in the Gettysburg shopping district. Walk-in, order online, pick up in-store, or order online and opt for curbside pick-up. Our Gettysburg Dispensary serves many local communities, including Hanover, Biglerville, Fairfield, Whitehall, Chambersburg, Orttanna, and many other towns in Adams County. Curaleaf Gettysburg provides a friendly, educational environment with ample parking. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything. For access to the best medical marijuana deals, visit one of our medical marijuana stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical marijuana needs. For full menu and online ordering, visit our website