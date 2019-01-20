125 Reviews of Curaleaf - Gettysburg
4.9
4.8
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
P........w
January 20, 2019
Knowledgeable and friendly staff. Great selection of products and competitive prices. This, along with their loyalty rewards points that allow you to earn free weed (yes, you heard correctly, free weed), makes this my favorite dispensary in the area. When you sign up as a new patient, you earn $10 in points. You also get $10 in points on your birthday 🎂. And you earn a point for every $20 you spend. By the way, you can earn points by referring other patients. So, if you tell them that Luther Vause (Patient ID #582) referred you, I also earn points. Free weed for you, free weed, for me, free weed for your friends. It's win, win win. I rate Herbology, Gettysburg 💨💨💨💨 5 of 5 puffs.
B........e
August 8, 2018
It’s nice having a few dispensaries open regionally, but I’m really glad Herbology in particular is my local one, as I’ve read good reviews about their Gaithersburg location. From the upbeat and friendly staff to the atmosphere they pretty much nail it. Pennsylvania medical cannabis folks should be pleased that Herbology has made it’s way up over the border!
t........s
August 8, 2018
Visited today. Relaxing, quiet atmosphere. Staff were very friendly and knowledgeable about their medications. Yesterday was opening day, so with a little patience for the learning curve, the team acquired one more satisfied patient. Can't remember everyone's names, but thanks to all! (Hi Val!) :-) -Mick
B........8
September 14, 2018
Staff is great.
O........9
May 18, 2019
The only reason this place has 5 stars is because they offer 10 points ($10) to people who come on here and give a good review. In reality the pharmacist is shady and the staff will make fun of other dispensaries in front of customers. I came to get my medicine and left feeling uncomfortable and disappointed. Would never visit this dispensary again.
t........r
November 7, 2018
Full Service, Full Menu, and Full Smiles! I was able to schedule an appointment ahead and have a free, thorough consultation with the in-house Pharmacist. While I've learned a lot on my own, nothing compares with talking to someone trained with the proper knowledge. As long as you give them feedback, they will try to keep notes on what is working so you can purchase the products that best suit your needs - based on your symptoms - to truly get you the relief you need! ;]'
T........7
February 9, 2019
Love this place! Everyone there is super nice and knowledgeable about the products they have. They are always running specials and you can accumulate points which give you money off. Comfortable waiting area - have never really had to wait though. Stop in and see for yourself. You won't be disappointed.
7........t
August 9, 2018
Had a great first visit and will definitely be returning soon. Great vibe and look to the whole place.
c........n
November 11, 2018
This is my hometown dispensary and I am very thankful. Great staff, full of knowledge and smiles. I love the deals they are now offering too. One of my favorite things about Herbology is being able to order online and pick up in the store. My order is ready to go within 30 min or so, and pick up is super easy. This is a great feature I have not noticed that other local dispensaries have offered. Their menu has definitely grown since August, looking forward to seeing their menu expand even more. Thank you for offering knowledge and good quality medicine to my community. This place rocks!
s........0
March 25, 2019
I was impressed by the care and expertise of every employee here. They took the time to listen and even research some things for me to help me to find everything. They answered questions and were very kind. The selection is awesome and you get bonus points that accumulated instantly and actually got me a free product my second visit. If they don’t have it they will find something close for you. I won’t go anywhere else now. Not to mention I can place my order on my phone and just go pick it up. Leaves ya time to run over and grab a pizza still and make it home to relax. If you’re able to, I suggest you go here for certain!!
M........6
January 19, 2019
Best in PA!!
D........3
November 12, 2018
Obviously the best dispensary in Pennsylvania!
B........x
April 12, 2019
Damien is an absolute delight - Super helpful, friendly, and personal care from him. Everyone I've ever interacted with here has been nothing but wonderful, there's some great energy here. Love love love Herbology!
P........7
September 23, 2019
There are a lot of great things about Herbology in Gettysburg PA ranging from the calm and welcoming atmosphere, top of the line products etc...but the reason I am writing this isn’t just for the credits I’ll receive for this review, even though it’s an added perk lol, but in all seriousness the thing that is easily their biggest asset isn’t the product but rather the staff. I really was impressed with their knowledge and willingness to help each other out and laugh it off, and of course the customer service is top notch and a great group of people. I’ve only ever been to 2 other dispensaries since getting my card and while they were both good in their own rights they pale in comparison to Gburg. It’s without a doubt my #1 spot and I would absolutely recommend anyone in the area should head straight there and the staff takes it from there. Thanks guys!
4........9
September 14, 2021
Worst dispensary I’ve been to in a 30 mile radius. They have sales on products they don’t carry. Other dispensaries have tons of product. There are about 4 people that work there that have a clue. The rest are just ignorant and rude to customers. If you are a veteran. Take your business elsewhere. EVERYWHERE else like Rise and Organic Remidies in Chambersburg or fluent in Hanover. They care about our veterans. gives 20% discount. Curaleaf, formerly known as Herbology. Does not. Shame on you for taking advantage of sick people and their ability to access their medications thru your business. I just stopped today to get a cart. And as you see. I did not get the discount I was owed. Says veteran on the damn tag that the jackass gave me that was extremely rude when I asked why they don’t do 20 %. Military. They are very biased towards the military.
K........4
September 30, 2019
Very welcoming, the staff is incredibly sweet and understanding!
W........l
March 28, 2019
they should be out on the Main street instead of tucked back in the corner in the building and more parking spaces
B........2
February 15, 2019
Nice place
f........2
May 30, 2019
Everything here is great. As for the one star review this dispensary received, it's bogus. All new patients get the 10 loyalty points. You don't have to leave a good review to get them. They have a loyalty program. 1 point every $20 spent. There is no other dispensary with that in this area. Plus they have the same products and prices as everywhere else. This is my go to.
P........n
August 22, 2019
put of york, hanover and gettysburg... Gettysburg has been my favorite so far. i like the atmosphere and the selection is great.
Z........0
March 21, 2019
Love the location and staff. Always leave happy. 💚
7........g
May 4, 2019
Great location in Gettysburg just 1 block South of the square. Clean, professional atmosphere. Knowledgable staff. We're lucky to have this location in Adams County :)
W........f
March 8, 2019
Overall good store. Good staff, selection could be better. Always helpful.
K........3
May 6, 2019
Alan and damien are great help always making me laugh and very helpfull with the terpene profiles to help my disorders. The girls are always warm and friendly. Great atmosphere great selection. The grassroot line is phenominal cant wait to see there concentrates they are going to come out with.