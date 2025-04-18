Curaleaf Groton, CT Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical cannabis products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs. CanPay is now available at use all of our Curaleaf CT dispensaries! Visit our website to learn about how easy it is to use the fee-free CanPay app during checkout at any of our Connecticut dispensaries.