Every single time I come here I might as well be invisible. You walk in to get ID checked and you’re waiting 10 minutes and there’s two workers and no one else there. Once inside i had a question and said excuse to the group of workers at counter and they all blatantly ignored me. Just terrible service and atmosphere. They attempted to everyone else felt a bit like it was the color of my skin but who knows. Do better Curaleaf. Signed a very disappointed customer.