I've been a cardholder for about 2 years and my foremost report on Windy City Cannabis is the outstanding service provided. Having been a casual smoker prior to attaining these benefits, I was entirely confused about the different types of ingestion methods and different products. I first met Ryan at the Worth location and have followed him now to the Justice location based entirely off his individualized attention to my medical needs. All of his recommendations where accurate relative to my physical needs and he and I even developed a plan on how to ingest and when to ingest any medication. Never once did I feel overwhelmed stepping into the dispensary knowing Ryan was available. Furthermore, his personality was contagious and even spread amongst his co-workers who similarly benefited from his presence. The company itself is incredible focused on the needs of the patients and employs individuals skilled in actual product knowledge and human compassion. I am forever grateful to have met Ryan and Alex who both respect the work they do and the individuals in whom they come into contact with. As far as strain recommendations, I prefer strains the multiply the force of gravity and keep me cemented such as gelato and brownie scout.