DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Curaleaf - Justice (Med & Rec)
Justice, IL
4.4(85 reviews)
86 Reviews of Curaleaf - Justice (Med & Rec)
4.4(86)
write a review
4.4
Quality
4.4
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
T........n
January 18, 2019
this place is awesome the budtenders are incredible and very well knowledged a special shout-out and thank you to Ryan.
B........e
February 8, 2019
New medical patient and had my first visit here recently. They were very ftiendly, patient with my questions, knowledgeable about the product offerings, and helpful. It was a great experience.
h........k
January 4, 2019
Great dispensary! Budtenders are extremely friendly and helpful. Huge selection of many different medicinal products. Highly recommend!!!
B........4
December 13, 2016
I'm so happy I made the switch to their Justice location. I started in Addison and moved to Midway because of the location but the ten extra minutes it takes to get to Windy City makes it worth it. I've done my research and have been a patient at 4 other dispensaries and nothing compares to the service and product selection they have. Wren and Alex were accommodating, kind bust most of all KNOWLEDGABLE. None of this get in get out-they take the time to talk through and listen to exactly what it is I need. Brava, and thank you!
L........k
September 11, 2018
The staff are excellent and so helpful and understanding. They are very knowledgeable and have made every visit comfortable and positive experience.
c........a
September 11, 2018
I've been a cardholder for about 2 years and my foremost report on Windy City Cannabis is the outstanding service provided. Having been a casual smoker prior to attaining these benefits, I was entirely confused about the different types of ingestion methods and different products. I first met Ryan at the Worth location and have followed him now to the Justice location based entirely off his individualized attention to my medical needs. All of his recommendations where accurate relative to my physical needs and he and I even developed a plan on how to ingest and when to ingest any medication. Never once did I feel overwhelmed stepping into the dispensary knowing Ryan was available. Furthermore, his personality was contagious and even spread amongst his co-workers who similarly benefited from his presence. The company itself is incredible focused on the needs of the patients and employs individuals skilled in actual product knowledge and human compassion. I am forever grateful to have met Ryan and Alex who both respect the work they do and the individuals in whom they come into contact with. As far as strain recommendations, I prefer strains the multiply the force of gravity and keep me cemented such as gelato and brownie scout.
B........y
May 1, 2017
Been too 7 different dispensaries this is one of my favorite ones by far, good location, quality products, large selection, weekly deals but most of all the staff are very friendly and knowledgeable always make you feel comfortable.
A........e
May 25, 2017
When you first walk in you are greeted by some of the nicest people that work in the industry! The selection is huge and they now have a loyalty program and it adds up quick. I got a free eighth when I cashed in my points. The staff is very knowledgeable about all the different strains they carry, and they will spend time with you and won't push something on you that you don't want/need!! Prices can be steep at times for their "top shelf" products. But they are always running some type of sale you just don't see it here on Leafly because of the amount of products they have. And they change daily. All in all Windy City Cannabis is the #1 dispensaries in the Chicago suburbs! You Guy's Rock!!
P........2
March 8, 2019
Ryan the Budtender was very professional and listened to what I wanted and my medical conditions, he recommended a variety of helpful products! I am definitely coming back!
s........l
May 22, 2017
Convenient and very knowledgeable people.. I love the Windy City Cannabis Justice crew.. I smile everything I go there.
H........A
December 28, 2019
Why is only 4 kind of indica flower online? Cuvee one is very worthless.
B........3
August 27, 2019
I’ve been coming to this location for about seven months. I even moved further away and still choose this dispensary. Today Ryan (asst mgr I believe) defined good customer service by taking care of me with a discount after I broke a cartridge on accident I purchased a few days ago. Great location employees and service
J........8
August 13, 2019
No prices on any of the menu except online, online menu was way way off. They didn’t have the first 3 things I asked for even tho they’re written online. Everything cost $15 more than any other dispensary I ever been to in Chicago. Stick with whatever dispensary you are at now. Don’t make the mistake I did and change here for 24 short hours.
b........n
December 12, 2018
Clean and friendly and helpful!
l........0
March 11, 2019
I like this locations cause it’s around the corner from my house,good selections of buds and concentrates. Highly recommended 👌
R........S
April 8, 2016
Excellent Dispensary. I like the fact that the same two sales people are always there every time I pay them a visit. Both are extremely friendly and very personable. The store has a good selection of cannabis products with new items coming in every few weeks.
C........2
September 9, 2017
I am really happy at this dispensary. The staff is super friendly and knowledgeable. They listen to what my needs are and make excellent recommendations and haven't steered me wrong. Seems like there is always some type of deal going on which is great. They are happy to answer any questions I may have or fix any issues in an understanding and caring way. Most of the stuff they carry can be researched on Leafly. The waiting area is well decorated and comfortable and there are pamphlets around to learn more about strains and components. I trust them as professionals plus it's like visiting my peeps. This is my dispensary for sure 😺
j........4
November 18, 2019
Awesome and very knowledgeable people. They are always in great spirits. They always greet me like I'm an old friend that they seldom see, which is true cause I'm always at work. I love coming here, it's quiet and relaxing.
F........g
July 1, 2016
The staff was really nice. I enjoyed that the place was well kept and comfortable. The prices are a little steep, but the deals make up for it.
J........r
June 10, 2017
I wish I could go there and buy weed but unfortunately i can't 😔
D........9
October 24, 2018
Today was my first trip ever to a dispensary and the staff there were wonderful! the whole experience was way smoother than i thought. and i was currently in elevated pain, but the smoothness of the whole experience actually made it that much more better to deal with! Satisfied with my choice of this great location!
b........l
October 2, 2016
Everything and everyone one was great but the prices are way too high hope that it comes down sometime soon
M........V
July 20, 2018
I love Justice WCC. Chris, Alex, Ryan and Nakita are amazing. Went I first started going there in January, I could barely walk or stand for any period of time. They showed me what would work well for pain, both for daytime and night time. I can't imagine life without them as they are all amazing. I even created my own facebook page to help inform others and remove the stigma of MMJ. I am finally living a functional life again. Thank you Justice WCC for being the best. follow me @MyJourneywithMJJ on facebook.
L........9
November 2, 2016
I originally was assigned to a different dispensary. They don't even come close to Justice!! The people at Justice are extremely friendly, well knowledged, very helpful (if you have any questions, they take the time to explain & guide you to what would be a better fit of what you need.) I strongly recommend 'Windy City--Justice' to everyone.