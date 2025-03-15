About this dispensary
Curaleaf - King of Prussia
Curaleaf King of Prussia Pennsylvania Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our patients. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, and more offered by brands including Grassroots, Select, and Curaleaf. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. The Curaleaf Medical Marijuana Dispensary in King of Prussia, PA, is conveniently located at 100 N Warner Rd., across the street from the King of Prussia Towne Center and less than 1 mile from the King of Prussia Mall. We have 3 convenient ways to shop. Walk-in, order online, pick up in-store, or order online and opt for curbside pick-up. Our King of Prussia Dispensary serves many local communities in Montgomery County. Curaleaf King of Prussia provides a friendly, educational environment with ample parking. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more For access to the best medical marijuana deals, visit one of our medical marijuana stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical marijuana needs.s. For our full menu and online ordering, visit our website