This used to be the most chill dispensary. One of the first I remember to have the door between the reception area and dispensary open all the time and it was just a positive and welcoming vibe. Something changed and it’s not that place anymore. I have only been in the program for four years but I have been to most of the other dispensaries in a 20-mile radius. I have had such positive experiences elsewhere - never a conflict or a misunderstanding - just been happily served. At Curaleaf on City Ave, they’re always friendly and accommodating . Something must be up with this particular KoP location. (Seeing another review here regarding challenging interactions with the manager - recent enough to suggest that poor management may be at the heart of the problem.) My advice - if you have the flexibility, go elsewhere. Their deals and specials aren’t so amazing but even if it costs a few bucks extra, go elsewhere and enjoy your experience. Don’t pay to get a hassle and be disrespected.