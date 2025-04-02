Curaleaf Lebanon Pennsylvania Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our patients. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, and more offered by brands including Grassroots, Select, and Curaleaf. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. The Curaleaf Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Lebanon, PA, is conveniently located at 815 Cumberland Street. Located in the historical Mann Building and across from the Lebanon Farmers Market, Curaleaf offers a wide range of CBD and THC products, including flower, concentrates, tinctures, vape cartridges, and more. We have 3 convenient ways to shop. Walk-in, order online, pick up in-store, or order online and opt for curbside pick-up. Our Lebanon Dispensary serves many local communities, including, Myerstown, Mount Gretna, Cornwall, and many other towns in Lebanon County. Curaleaf Lebanon provides a friendly, educational environment with ample parking. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more For access to the best medical marijuana deals, visit one of our medical marijuana stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical marijuana needs. For full menu and online ordering, visit our website