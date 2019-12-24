73 Reviews of Curaleaf - Lebanon
4.0(73)
4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
December 24, 2019
Most expensive, never have anything, they lie to you and hold product for weeks before putting on menu. They let 1 person admatch price then yank that product. Theyve assumed my change was their tip. Charged me more than the receipt repeated that price and gave me attitude when I showed her it was cheaper on line. Theyve openly raised prices due to shortages, when at the same time holding back product for over a month for a black friday sale.. I can go on and on and on
J........3
January 23, 2020
Worst dispensary ever !
N........7
January 23, 2020
Terrible place , items marked wrong , staff are very rude .. it takes a while but they will eventually screw over people one by one ..pathetic !
4........7
January 23, 2020
Really ?!?!90 day bans for you fraudulenty selling and labeling wrong products and having ROBBY AS A TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE(TOLD HER TO COME IN FOR $5 OFF THEN SAID SORRY YOUR BANNED..ON A HOLIDAY!). And then you lied when the department of health got involved and instead of saying you banned her for your false labels you lied and said she harassed you AND PATIENTS ?!?!? REALLY AS THATS A LIE! YOU PEOPLE MUST BE DOING SOMETHING ILLEGAL UP IN THERE 😂 WOW HAVE FUN
J........9
January 23, 2020
They are banning people for nothing and when questions are asked making lies up !! Wow is all I can say !!!!terrible place also Robby was very rude to me
R........9
January 1, 2020
December 24, 2019

Staff is rude ..they falsey advertised and sold a product as a hybrid when it was a sativa .. lied in regards to it in front of witnesses (including myself) ... Told my daughter to come in and get $5 off a different kind (only after she stated they should remove it , did he mention the "hybrid" would be removed possibly) ...headed in and she is told shes banned ! Then security told her to call & leave which she did confused as to what was going on ...called to get answers and got hung up on without even getting to say what occurred .. while he laughed.. apparently they just do these types of things to people they do not like as nothing illegal or harassing was said on our part , just theirs ! Insane ..... Obviously he (robby) can't admit his mistakes ! He argued how ridiculous ! we will take my money elsewhere ! All that was said was we were leaving a review which is not illegal!!! He has been very rude to us since he sold us a cart instead of a pod .. and got angry when my daughter preferred the female management verses him.. You have also harassed my daughter in the past and this was by far the worst customer service he should have just said he was sorry for the mistake and not argue and treat her the way i heard him treat her! ...who tells someone to come in someone where after falsely advertising and selling 165$ worth of product and tells them they can have 5 $ credit toward one item ...bait and hook ? Will be contacting my lawyers!!!!
4........6
January 23, 2020
They are banning people left and right just to cover things!
t........z
January 1, 2020
I have been informed about a problem at your one store. really bad customer service and product on the menu was not what the same thing. was told to come back in for something eles and when they arrived was banned for suposable harassing the store. upon hearing this I had advised the department of health on this to file a official complaint with them
A........r
January 1, 2020
Staff is rude ..they falsey advertised and sold a product as a hybrid when it was a sativa .. lied in regards to it in front of witnesses ... Told me to come in and get $5 off a different kind (only after I stated they should remove it , did he mention the "hybrid" would be removed possibly) ...headed in and im told im banned ! Then security told us to call & leave which we did confused as to what was going on ...called to get answers and got hung up on without even getting to say what occured .. while he laughed.. apparently they just do these types of things to people they do not like as nothing illegal or harassing was said on our part , just theirs ! Insane ... Robby is by far the worst manager and biggest liar ... Obviously he can't admit his mistakes ! He argued how ridiculous ! I'll take my money elsewhere ! All that was said was we were leaving a review which is not illegal!!! He has been very rude to us since he sold us a cart instead of a pod .. and got angry when my I preferred the female management verses him. HAPPY NEW YEARS TO YOU TOO 🎉
B........r
August 5, 2019
The prices are far higher than any other dispensary in PA. Depending on how much product you need and what you’re buying, it could quite literally be cheaper to get an uber to another dispensary almost an hour away and back from the front door of this dispensary, than go inside and proceed to make a purchase. When legitimately attempting to figure out if there was some sort of discount or specials I was unaware of, I was told they are not allowed to communicate our prices by law, by their customer service team, which is plainly ridiculous as all their prices are right online on their own site. Just straight up ludicrous.
L........n
January 23, 2020
I am outraged at the nerve of this business! Acting like REAL DRUG DEALERS!WOW
A........1
January 23, 2020
Banning people !!! My orders barely ever went through , i bought products that were advertised as one product yet it was another . Very unhappy with this location !
A........1
February 15, 2020
Safe, secure, professional, friendly & Knowledgeable staff, good product selection, prices a bit high but about the same as the local competitors pharmacies. Definitely will be doing business with again.
J........z
January 18, 2020
PA definitely needs LOTS of improving and improvising to do so I can’t really blame them on quality of products flower far too dry causing low terps and overall ashy dusty buds concentrates are actually half decent can’t complain on that end besides the fact half grams can go for 45-55$ ? That’s beyond ridiculous to me all in all cool dispensary wish budtenders & patients can interact with one another more and make it more 420 friendly compared to the prescription drug store , going to go pick up prescription meds vibe I mean you can’t even look at your product before you buy it lol I’m not buying pills bro it’s ganja 60& grams of concentrates is cool definitely not 40-55 for 0.5
A........y
September 9, 2019
Beautiful interior. Staff are all really sweet and know a lot too!
a........r
July 25, 2019
Nice people, good environment.
t........3
September 10, 2019
The location is good, security is professional and polite.
L........c
August 11, 2019
I was pleased with how I was welcomed and taken care of immediately and everyone listened to my issues and immediately knew what I should try to get rid of intense pain, and problems relaxing and sleeping. So far, so good. Thank you to the pharmacist and Robby for listening to me and knowing what might help me. Great job guys.
m........f
August 13, 2019
I loved every part of this dispensary! From the second I walked in the door till I walked out, I had a smile on my face!
B........3
April 20, 2020
I have been to all the dispensaries within an hour from my home and the Lebanon Herbology is by far the best. Staff is commonly nice, knowledgeable and social to a point while maintaining a speedy process. The "Rona" is hindering everything right now and this establishment is doing what they can do to safely accommodate both the patients and the staff. It has increased wait times but that can of be expected during the Rona experience. If there is any complaint it's with the prices. These prices make anyone using this medication pay an absolute premium. Half gram carts..... 55 - 70 dollars. Unreal.
d........9
August 12, 2019
nice price match
H........r
September 4, 2019
I visited Herbology for my first time dispensary visit this past weekend. I was anxious as ever but the staff put me at ease and I was in and out within 10 minutes. Being able to order online definitely helped speed up the process. I was able to order online without any issues being a first time customer. Their selection was nice as well and prices are much better than the Harvest dispensary closer to my home. Would recommend!
D........x
January 31, 2020
The whole environment is great at Herbology. Everyone working there is nothing but friendly and very well educated on the medicine and different forms. The place is definantly welcoming to all patients of Pa. One of the best features is for me anyways is 99% of the time they've always had whatever i was looking for, and have flower everyday! Ive been to quite a few dispensaries and can say this is for sure one of if not the best environments to experience.
S........a
October 16, 2019
This was my first time at this location and it will not be my last. Definitely recommend from many aspects. Everyone was welcoming and very friendly, the guy who helped me was extremely informative and answered all of my questions. The whole atmosphere was fresh and calm. I enjoyed my overall visit and felt comfortable.