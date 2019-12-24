Staff is rude ..they falsey advertised and sold a product as a hybrid when it was a sativa .. lied in regards to it in front of witnesses (including myself) ... Told my daughter to come in and get $5 off a different kind (only after she stated they should remove it , did he mention the "hybrid" would be removed possibly) ...headed in and she is told shes banned ! Then security told her to call & leave which she did confused as to what was going on ...called to get answers and got hung up on without even getting to say what occurred .. while he laughed.. apparently they just do these types of things to people they do not like as nothing illegal or harassing was said on our part , just theirs ! Insane ..... Obviously he (robby) can't admit his mistakes ! He argued how ridiculous ! we will take my money elsewhere ! All that was said was we were leaving a review which is not illegal!!! He has been very rude to us since he sold us a cart instead of a pod .. and got angry when my daughter preferred the female management verses him.. You have also harassed my daughter in the past and this was by far the worst customer service he should have just said he was sorry for the mistake and not argue and treat her the way i heard him treat her! ...who tells someone to come in someone where after falsely advertising and selling 165$ worth of product and tells them they can have 5 $ credit toward one item ...bait and hook ? Will be contacting my lawyers!!!!