T14s23 on July 13, 2019

The place looks like a prison or Area 51. There is a guard gate who checks your medical license before opening 2 gates. Once you park, the store is just small enough for 3 or 4 people. It’s very intimidating at first. However, I would recommend coming here if you live in the south. Victoria was very nice and knowledgeable. It’s a secured location with lots of gates and cameras. Other than that, it’s definitely worth it if you’re in the south and need medication.