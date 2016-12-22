I will say that at least the building is somewhat cool, and the selection is pretty good. Unfortunately, my experience with the "budtenders" (save for a handful of times) has been bad. If I am lucky I get the one person that actually seems to care or know anything about patient and/or the different strains available. Most of the time if I ask a question I'm met with a blank stare and little to no information. Seriously, when I have asked about the difference between an Sativa and an Indica, I have been told Sativa is 'uplifting' and Indica is 'in the couch' response, lol, what a joke. Several times I have asked about specific strains and they seemed completely confused. They need more people that genuinely care about the culture.