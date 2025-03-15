Curaleaf Morton Pennsylvania Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our patients. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, and more offered by brands including Grassroots, Select, and Curaleaf. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. The Curaleaf Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Morton, PA, is conveniently located at 409 Baltimore Pike. Nestled near the Shops at Springfield Park shopping plaza. We have 3 convenient ways to shop. Walk-in, order online, pick up in-store, or order online and opt for curbside pick-up. Our Morton Dispensary serves many local communities, including Morton, Holmes, Folsom, Swarthmore, Rutledge, Ridley Park, and many other towns in Delaware County. Curaleaf Morton provides a friendly, educational environment with ample parking. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more For access to the best medical marijuana deals, visit one of our medical marijuana stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical marijuana needs. For full menu and online ordering, visit our website