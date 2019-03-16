This is probably one of the worst dispensary in Pa. Not only do they overcharge they always find a way to pull money from us. like there so called black Friday deal. where you cant use points you have saved up you cant use your discounts and if you dont spend 300 o well you dont get your points. Hey it adds up for a broke system. O and your door man he needs to be punched in his fat mouth. Totally unprofessional store taking advantage of us patients. Pa needs to regulate these dispensaries better. And maybe hire a manager that knows how to run a store because she has no idea how to manage right. Stay away I only shop there for convenience but I will go the extra distance now. Plus I'm emailed the DOH just to lodge a complaint. This is not the first time some bs has gone down in this shop and not from me other patients I seen. Not all are bad workers the budtenders are great and some front desk people are cool. But management and the front desk check in and the lazy ass security and there bs lies why they cant just stay at the door acting like there the only dispensary in town. what a joke and I can spend 500 in a week easy now I'll take my money to Restore. It might not seem alot to you but to me it is.