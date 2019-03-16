76 Reviews of Curaleaf - Morton
4.0(76)
3.9
Quality
4.0
Service
4.1
Atmosphere
W........7
March 16, 2019
You need to hurry up and open!!! Is there any date set to open?
F........s
May 12, 2019
Customer service exceeded what I had hoped for. Herbologists were extremely knowledgeable. The experience was very professional and easy.
I........5
March 24, 2019
Please oh please carry a nice menu selection so I can stop driving an hr away perciate it 😉👌🏼👍🏼👊🏼
a........3
March 22, 2020
Countless times multiple herbologys' ,especially this one, have screwed up my orders to where im getting 1/3 of what i want/need, i've taken about $150 loss because workers carelessly package online orders where things spill, today they gave my ID's to a random person, spent 4 hours of my day and only got $5 off of spending $700.... Very ridiculous, tried the place 5 times and nothing has changed. Could not think of a worse place!
A........u
August 22, 2019
Staff is lacking in cannabis knowledge and they never have anything in stock. This is the Morton location. Just terrible. I'd rather drive an extra 10 minutes to beyond hello or keystone shops in South Philly.
K........9
August 23, 2019
The worst menu selection of all the dispensaries. They hardly ever have anything, flower, oil, disposables. And how is it that another dispensary gets the Grassroots products before Herbology does??? And the other place sells the grams and 8ths cheaper than Herbology does?? And have more of the Grassroots products?? Makes NO SENSE.
J........e
December 23, 2019
As a caregiver, I’ve made many purchases at several dispensaries, including this one. Today at Herbology in Morton, I was turned away from purchasing "flower or anything that could possibly be inhaled” because the patient is a minor. This has never happened or even been mentioned before. I got home and immediately contacted the Department of Health and was told "I just looked at XXX's certification. There are no limitations or restrictions on what form you can purchase. I don't know why you were restricted at this dispensary..." Fuck this place and the made up rules they've decided to impose on people. Also, all of this came after I had to wait an unreasonably long time for them to figure out how to check me in or whatever, as if there was something wrong with my card. There was not.
l........8
July 5, 2019
Poor parking. Poor service. Place an online order? Expect to wait for hours while they ignore you. Poor selection. They never have my favorites. Go anywhere else if you can.
D........5
November 29, 2019
This is probably one of the worst dispensary in Pa. Not only do they overcharge they always find a way to pull money from us. like there so called black Friday deal. where you cant use points you have saved up you cant use your discounts and if you dont spend 300 o well you dont get your points. Hey it adds up for a broke system. O and your door man he needs to be punched in his fat mouth. Totally unprofessional store taking advantage of us patients. Pa needs to regulate these dispensaries better. And maybe hire a manager that knows how to run a store because she has no idea how to manage right. Stay away I only shop there for convenience but I will go the extra distance now. Plus I'm emailed the DOH just to lodge a complaint. This is not the first time some bs has gone down in this shop and not from me other patients I seen. Not all are bad workers the budtenders are great and some front desk people are cool. But management and the front desk check in and the lazy ass security and there bs lies why they cant just stay at the door acting like there the only dispensary in town. what a joke and I can spend 500 in a week easy now I'll take my money to Restore. It might not seem alot to you but to me it is.
P........r
December 12, 2019
I would like to go against DougD’s review. I went to another dispensary once I received my card, not knowing about Herbology. Thank goodness I did eventually find my way here because it was the first time anyone at a dispensary recommended RSO. Whenever I come here my anxiety is usually at an all time high and I’m shaky and sweaty. They are all so very helpful and they know their stuff. I’ve gotten a few different guys each time but they are all well informed. I’m just happy that they have my GG#4 RSO in stock!
B........e
June 9, 2019
Herbology opened it Morton, Delaware County PA dispensary a couple of weeks ago. I have been there either 3 or 4 times. They carry a good selection of flower; they need to have a better selection of concentrates and cartridges. Pricing is competitive; they offer a very nice point system-I think every $20 you spend gets you $1 credit-something other area dispensaries don’t offer. Employees were friendly and helpful. I recommend you check out Herbology!
E........9
June 8, 2019
It’s a great location with super knowledgeable staff. The girl who helped me was great and provided me with excellent info!! Will be seeing you again soon!
m........p
July 12, 2019
Friendly staff and a nice selection.
B........4
July 19, 2019
Shout out to my 2 favorite Bud Tenders Alena & Lieren aka Deadly Duo lol..they never steer me wrong and that blueberry headband was definitely legit
J........2
July 9, 2019
First time buying at a dispensary. Staff was very friendly and extremely helpful! Not to mention the place is beautiful. Would definitely shop here again!
k........f
August 7, 2019
Very clean, with a friendly staff.
d........t
July 27, 2019
Great service and energy for my first time in a shop I plan on going back next week
B........i
June 25, 2019
Wait times are ridiculous. Service is horrible. Do not shop here. Waited 30 min to pick up an online order. watched multiple patients served ahead of me. when I spoke up "manager" apologized and promised to fix right away. Spoke to his team then proceeded to watch his employee serve 3 more patients ahead of me. I questioned it again and was met with a with a look of utter stupidity on his face and more empty apologies and excuses. Had to walk out and this was the second time I had to walk out of same location. Will not make the mistake again. Customer service my a**!
S........e
July 2, 2019
Worst dispensary by far. They are uneducated in extraction methods for cart, and could not tell me the difference between a LLR and a Co2 extraction! Then they pretended to know instead of just admitting a mistake. What's available is usually based on what most expensive here. And also the hours suck. Plus 45 min to an hour wait generally for something that should take 5 mins
F........9
July 11, 2019
Close and convenient
S........l
June 5, 2019
I’ve been to many dispensaries in the area and most to me feel rather generic and sometimes have staff that are less than knowledgeable. This is NOT the case at Herbology! Knowledgeable, friendly and extremely professional! They really give you great customer service along with some amazing medicine!
M........t
June 9, 2019
Looks amazing and the staff is very helpful.
V........L
October 26, 2019
Absolutely horrible. I gave them one shot before and they blew it then. Wrong labels, wrong product, AND NOW THE OLD BAIT & SWITCH. Please allow me to tell you about my latest and LAST visit. You walk in a vestibule and your ID's are held hostage while you are told to have a seat in the waiting room????? They force questionares down your throat, even as you realize they don't have the right to ask any of the questions. It is a violation of your privacy and HIPPA. You are escorted back & since I just checked their website AND called, I ask for item #1, pills. I am told they don't have it. I ask for item #2 flower, they don't have it. But they handwrote a list by THC content. I look, pis---, and ask for another flower they say they have. When I was told they don't have it, I say, "You have got to be kidding me.". As I say I am out of here, staffer wants to help me pick some other stuff. I storm out. P.S. Also, I would not be surprised to hear they have illegal counterfeiting going on. My first visit, patients were telling me check what you ordered. Others were telling me their boxes had changed. If anyone has been keeping up with the latest news, counterfeit boxes can be bought through Amazon. Imagone what a dispensary can do, fronting as one while money pours in every possible way.
E........2
July 12, 2019
Great to see one closer to the middle of delco